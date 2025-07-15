Globalstar Enters Cooperative R&D with U.S. Army to Evaluate Edge Processing through Low Probability of Intercept and Detection Systems for Covert Sensing

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar (NASDAQ: GSAT), a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announces a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Army. Under the agreement, Globalstar will collaborate with Army research and development teams to evaluate the performance of its advanced satellite data solutions for the Department of Defense including low probability of intercept/low probability of detect (LPI/LPD) communications for covert sensing, unmanned systems, congested logistics tracking, and tagging/tracking/locating (TTL) applications across various mission-aligned use cases.

The primary focus of the CRADA is to assess Globalstar’s ultra low size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) devices, which are well-aligned for long-duration field deployment with zero maintenance. These compact, SWaP-C-optimized solutions are engineered to operate in austere and remote environments, where traditional communications infrastructure is limited, undesirable use, or unavailable. Featuring built-in support for satellite connectivity, Globalstar enables small form factor and low cost for real-time alerting for field activity, environmental anomalies, or unmanned system operations, helping to enhance situational awareness at the tactical edge.

Enabling the power of onboard processing at the edge, Globalstar's user terminals make dynamic, intelligent decisions without user intervention. The dynamic nature of the OTA messaging structure enables our devices to function with inherent low-probability-of-intercept (LPI) and low-probability-of-detection (LPD) capabilities. Combining these features with a multipath diversity LEO constellation makes the platform ideally suited for defense applications requiring secure, autonomous operation in contested or communications-denied environments.

“This collaboration reflects our growing engagement with defense and federal partners,” said Globalstar CEO Dr. Paul E. Jacobs. “We’re proud to bring our decades of satellite expertise and emerging terrestrial innovation to support the Army’s evaluation of next-generation satellite capabilities.”

