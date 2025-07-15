Karlsgate Announces Partnership With Tenetic to Power Scalable, Privacy-First Data Collaboration for Ad Sales, Planning and Performance Optimization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karlsgate, the company behind patented, purpose-built infrastructure for Protected Data Pipelines, today announced a new partnership with Tenetic, an AI-powered real-time insights and intelligence platform for local and national advertising buyers and sellers. By integrating Karlsgate’s technology, Tenetic will enable secure, efficient, and scalable data collaboration across its partner network while protecting sensitive information every step of the way.

Tenetic was built to help organizations simplify intelligence and make smarter buying and selling decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving consumer and media landscape. Karlsgate’s simplified architecture and automated approach to data management and cryptography, including built-in support for post-quantum resilience, a critical requirement for long-term data protection, will enable Tenetic to more effectively collaborate across organizations without moving or exposing sensitive information. This approach helps eliminate traditional delays and inefficiencies while preserving privacy and control.

“Karlsgate helps us remove long-standing barriers to partner collaboration,” said Chris Wilson, CEO of Tenetic. “With their technology, we can deliver privacy-first insights with the flexibility, speed and scale our clients expect.”

Karlsgate’s Protected Data Pipelines are purpose-built for organizations that need to work with sensitive data securely, efficiently, and at scale. The patented infrastructure supports self-sovereign de-identification and encrypted data flows that eliminate the need to move or expose personal information. Unlike traditional approaches that rely on persistent identifiers or centralized control, Karlsgate enables partners to collaborate with confidence, using protected data that is fully actionable while remaining under each party’s control. This approach not only reduces risk but also delivers the speed and interoperability required for complex, high-volume data environments.

“Tenetic is building the kind of insights infrastructure today’s media and advertising ecosystem demands,” said Brian Mullin, CEO of Karlsgate. “Our Protected Data Pipelines give them the ability to collaborate securely across partners, without exposing personal information. We’re proud to support their mission with the privacy-first foundation required for data to flow freely and safely at scale.”

The two companies are currently working together to implement Karlsgate’s solution and launch initial collaborations that will expand Tenetic’s ability to serve its growing network of brand and manufacturer partners.

About Tenetic

Tenetic is an AI-powered ad sales platform, based on real-time insights for local and national markets, offering advanced speed, ease of use and automation.

The platform integrates consumer data including 15MM+ online shopping occasions each month with reporting data on more than 3500 brands, as well as 80MM unique mobile devices, to 1MM+ venues, capturing 450MM+ venue visits each month. It provides always-on predictive insights through 300M+ new responses yearly and 1M+ new responses daily, backed by 5B+ historical data points, 10K+ always-on attributes and more than 10 years of historical data trends. Tenetic offers integration with syndicated and commercially available media assets and exclusive proprietary media datasets collected directly from respondents.

Tenetic is designed for pre-ad sales, purchase intent/predictive analytics, always-on consumer sentiment, share of traffic assessment, shopper journey and insights, behavioral segmentation, ROAS analysis, campaign development and competitive intelligence.

For more information, visit www.tenetic.com.

About Karlsgate

Karlsgate provides privacy-first software that makes secure data collaboration simple to adopt and scale. Its patented cryptographic protocol allows partners to match records using personal information without sharing that information or moving sensitive data. Designed for real-world use, Karlsgate integrates easily into existing workflows and supports both current and post-quantum cryptographic algorithms to ensure long-term protection. Organizations use Karlsgate to reduce risk, protect data by default, and unlock its value across teams and partners without adding friction or compromising compliance.

For more information, visit www.karlsgate.com.