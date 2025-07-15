2nd Nature Launches AI Platform to Optimize Upcycling and Discover Functional Ingredients in Food Processing Leftovers

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2nd Nature (www.2ndnature.bio), a leading innovator in clean ingredient solutions, is proud to unveil its proprietary AI platform, AgWaste PortalTM (https://vimeo.com/1097866713). This cutting-edge technology uses advanced machine learning to turn food processing leftovers into valuable functional ingredients.

Our AI platform is a game-changer because it allows us to unlock the full potential of food processing leftovers and turn them into high-quality ingredients Share

With rising consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food options, 2nd Nature is at the forefront of transforming many industries seeking cost effective, safe, and healthy ingredients. By leveraging AgWaste PortalTM, 2nd Nature is able to rapidly select high yielding input materials and identify functional compounds, including novel molecules from the inedible parts of fruits, cereals, and vegetables, as well as post fermentation slurries. This powerful AI technology aims to democratize clean ingredients while reducing the environmental impact of food waste.

"Our AI platform is a game-changer because it allows us to unlock the full potential of food processing leftovers and turn them into high-quality ingredients," said Effendi Leonard, Co-founder and CEO of 2nd Nature. "Not only does this technology help reduce waste, but it also provides a cost-effective solution for Food & Beverage, Home & Personal care, and Health & Wellness manufacturers."

AgWaste PortalTM is the first and only tool in the industry. It is poised to revolutionize how food processing waste is utilized, creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly ingredient manufacturing. By harnessing the power of technology, 2nd Nature is leading the charge in creating a more circular economy and promoting a healthier future for all.

About 2nd Nature

2nd Nature creates a new generation of clean ingredients and a more sustainable future. The company’s AI platform enables the discovery of cost effective, safer, and healthier ingredients from food processing leftovers. 2nd Nature collaborates with various global brands from Food & Beverage, and Health & Wellness, to Home & Personal Care. For more information about 2nd Nature and its AI platform, visit www.2ndnature.bio.