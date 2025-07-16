Elevating Cardholder Experiences Worldwide With the Mastercard Collection and Introduction of World Legend Mastercard

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Mastercard research reveals a powerful paradigm shift: consumers are prioritizing connection and spending time and money on what genuinely fulfills them – experiences with people who matter the most. To meet these evolving needs, Mastercard is unveiling a new suite of elevated benefits – The Mastercard Collection – across its World, World Elite and newly created World Legend Mastercard cards.

"Time well-spent with people who matter most is truly priceless,” said Bunita Sawhney, chief consumer product officer, Mastercard. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce The Mastercard Collection." Share

Introducing The Mastercard Collection

With The Mastercard Collection, cardholders and their friends and families can make the most of every moment with elevated, globally connected dining, entertainment and travel benefits: Dining: Priority reservations at sought-after restaurants, specially crafted menus and experiences that transform moments into memories. Entertainment: Ticket access, including presales, and premium seating for the most in-demand music events through our international partnership with Live Nation, as well as access to tickets for sporting events. Travel: Streamlined airport experiences, including access to 190 fast-track security lanes at over 30 airports and to more than 1,350 airport lounges at major international airports across 600 cities and nearly 150 countries, ensuring a smooth and stress-free start to their adventure. Coming soon to select international airports, Mastercard-exclusive dining spaces will also redefine the pre-flight experience by blending comfort, locally inspired flavors, and must-have travel amenities.

The Mastercard Collection unlocks premium benefits for cardholders and their loved ones—at home and where their travels take them. During a vacation to London, for example, a U.S. cardholder and her family can enjoy streamlined travel, breezing through airport security; snag dinner reservations at an award-winning restaurant; and book front-row seats at Stranger Things: The First Shadow in the West End.

in the West End. These exclusively curated experiences and more are available to eligible World portfolio cardholders, complementing issuing banks’ own benefits and rewards programs. Consumers can browse and book experiences via priceless.com/themastercardcollection or their banking app.

Debuting World Legend Mastercard

Expanding its World portfolio for higher-spending cardholders, Mastercard is launching the World Legend Mastercard – its most prestigious consumer card to date. Designed for individuals who want access to exceptional and exclusive experiences that bring them closer to their passions, World Legend is available to banks globally today and will debut to cardholders in the U.S. in Q3 2025, followed by a broader international rollout.

Building a Platform for Partners

The Mastercard Collection and our portfolio of World, World Elite and World Legend cards are built for today's experience-driven consumers. Together, they offer a powerful, curated platform of dining, entertainment and travel experiences that enable issuers to create differentiated products that drive loyalty and brand affinity.

The Mastercard Collection is grounded in the philosophy that life’s most meaningful moments are truly priceless. Through priceless.com and our integrated partner channels, cardholders can effortlessly browse, book and enjoy curated experiences that spark emotion, connection and lasting memories — all at their fingertips.

Diving Deeper