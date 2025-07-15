-

New Fortress Energy Executes 5-year Charter for Energos Winter

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) via a subsidiary has executed a 5-year agreement for the deployment of the Energos Winter, a 138,250 m3 floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”), with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (“EGAS”). The Winter will operate at EGAS’ LNG import terminal located at Damietta, Egypt. This is NFE’s second FSRU stationed in Egypt, and the Winter will join the Energos Eskimo in Egypt as early as August of this year.

“We are pleased to reinforce our relationship with EGAS by way of our deployment of a second FSRU to Egypt. This deal enhances NFE’s goals of providing reliable and cost-effective energy across the globe,” said Chris Guinta, CFO of New Fortress Energy.

“EGAS is pleased to strengthen its long-standing partnership with New Fortress Energy through the execution of a second Regasification Service Agreement. Under this agreement, NFE’s second FSRU, Energos Winter, will provide regasification services at the Damietta terminal, contributing to the security of natural gas supply for the Arab Republic of Egypt over the next five years,” said Yasseen Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS.

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

Contacts

Investors
ir@newfortressenergy.com

Media
press@newfortressenergy.com

Industry:

New Fortress Energy Inc.

NASDAQ:NFE
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investors
ir@newfortressenergy.com

Media
press@newfortressenergy.com

More News From New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Discloses Notice from Nasdaq

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today announced its receipt of an expected notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 (“Form 10-Q”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The...

New Fortress Energy Completes Sale of Jamaica Assets & Operations to Excelerate Energy and Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of the sale of its assets and operations in Jamaica to Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) (“Excelerate”) for $1.055 billion. The transaction was initially announced by NFE on March 27, 2025. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce NFE’s corporate debt and for general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the transaction, Excelerate Energy, Inc. has acquired full owner...

New Fortress Energy Executes 3-Year Charter for the Energos Freeze

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary has executed a three-year charter agreement for the Energos Freeze, a 125,000 m³ Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), with Energía 2000 S.A. in the Dominican Republic. The Energos Freeze will be deployed to Energía 2000 S.A.’s LNG import terminal located at the port of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo) and is expected to commence operations in September 2025. The...
Back to Newsroom