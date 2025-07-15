Okta and Palo Alto Networks Unify AI-Driven Security to Fight Identity Attacks

SAN FRANCISCO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As attacks grow more sophisticated and demand real-time response, verifying who accesses data and from what device has become essential to protecting it. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) today announced an expanded partnership with new integrations to deliver a unified security architecture, enabling customers to automate threat response, secure application access on any device, and reduce security roadblocks.

The native integration between Okta Workforce Identity and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser creates a new conditional access method to restrict access to SSO apps by using only the secure browser. A second integration between Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI and Palo Alto Networks AI-driven Cortex® SecOps platform provides organizations with a unified view of identity-related risks across their entire attack surface. This integration extends to Cortex XSIAM® and Cortex XDR®, creating a comprehensive response to the most advanced attacks.

“AI is supercharging attacks on user credentials, requiring a ‘fight AI with AI’ approach that brings identity directly into an organization's security infrastructure for a real-time and unified response,” said Stephen Lee, VP of Technology Partnerships at Okta. "With Palo Alto Networks, Okta is proud to enhance the interoperability of our AI-powered platforms to prevent risks of siloed tools, providing nearly 2000 joint customers with a comprehensive view of their security posture, context-aware access controls, and secure authentication to stay ahead of today’s threats."

"Identity plays a critical role in cybersecurity," said Pam Cyr, VP of Technical Partnerships at Palo Alto Networks. “Our deep integrations with Okta ensure that our solutions are engineered to work together, making it easier for our customers to achieve higher levels of security and user experience. These new integrations, from securing application access with Prisma Access Browser to providing unified protection against identity threats through our Cortex platform, empower organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven defense.”

These two new integrations help provide a clear, integrated path for joint customers to confidently secure their operations while reducing costs and complexity:

Securing Access on Any Device: With Okta Workforce Identity and Prisma® Access Browser, enterprises now have a critical layer of defense for web-based activity. Employees can now securely access corporate web applications and data from managed or unmanaged devices without compromising enterprise security. Users will benefit from a secure, consistent, seamless, and fast browsing experience, while security teams gain enhanced visibility and control over SaaS and web application usage.

The integration of Okta's Identity Threat Protection solution with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR enables dynamic enforcement of additional authentication for risky access and user activity. It triggers immediate, automated responses to threats such as revoking user access, ending active sessions, and quarantining endpoints.

“CISOs are clear: to move at pace with the threat landscape, security teams need integrated platforms, not just more solutions. With the rapid adoption of cloud services, SaaS applications, remote work, and now the advent of AI, organizations are being challenged by added complexity and gaps in security tools,” said Maxine Holt, Vice President, Enterprise & Channel Research at Omdia. “By unifying their offerings, Okta and Palo Alto Networks are helping customers streamline operations, reduce complexity, and improve coverage of the attack surface.”

For more information about these integrations, register to attend the virtual event, Zero Friction Defense: Where Identity Meets Security, on July 15 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World’s Identity Company™. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

About Palo Alto Networks

As the global AI and cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is dedicated to protecting our digital way of life via continuous innovation. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, we provide comprehensive AI-powered security solutions across network, cloud, security operations and AI, enhanced by the expertise and threat intelligence of Unit 42. Our focus on platformization allows enterprises to streamline security at scale, ensuring protection fuels innovation. Explore more at www.paloaltonetworks.com.