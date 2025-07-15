Deepwatch Joins the Google Cloud Managed Security Services Provider Initiative

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepwatch, the leader in human + AI-driven Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced its inclusion in the Google Cloud Managed Security Services Provider Initiative. This collaboration brings together Deepwatch’s Precision MDR and expert security services with the Google Security Operations platform to deliver unified, 24/7 managed detection and response. The solution offers end-to-end visibility, AI-powered automation, and expert human analysis across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments to help organizations accelerate threat detection and response, reduce false positives, lower costs, and measurably improve security posture so they can achieve cyber resilience and operational efficiency at scale.

Addressing Critical Industry Challenges

Remote work, cloud computing adoption, and IoT expansion demand unified visibility and precision protection, yet organizations deploy poorly-integrated tools that flood security teams with false positives and low-value investigations. These challenges, combined with the security operations center (SOC) talent shortage and the difficulty of staffing operations 24/7/365, contribute to analyst fatigue, delayed responses, and missed critical threats across an increasingly complex attack surface.

“At Deepwatch, we optimize customers’ security resilience by tuning and better monitoring their existing security investments. This virtually eliminates the alert fatigue that is overwhelming security teams. The partnership with Google Cloud will allow us to amplify the capabilities of the Google Security Operations platform to deliver even greater value,” said John DiLullo, CEO, Deepwatch. “Our world-class cyber team and advanced AI-driven, correlative detection techniques allow us to democratize cutting-edge AI technologies and services that are normally out of reach for most enterprise customers.”

Comprehensive Security Operations at Scale

The collaboration with Google Cloud enables Deepwatch to deliver three critical capabilities for customers that set it apart in the managed security services market:

End-to-End Threat Protection: The integration of Deepwatch MDR's 24/7 expert operations with the cloud-native SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence of Google Security Operations provides unified security operations across hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments.

AI-Driven Efficiency: Generative AI and hyper-automation rapidly analyze massive security telemetry volumes, automate threat detection and response, and significantly reduce false positives and analyst workload.

Expert-Driven Scale: Deepwatch's security experts provide contextual analysis and tailored recommendations, while Google Security Operations provides the underlying technology foundation for scalable, resilient, and compliant security operations.

"We're excited about our partnership with Deepwatch, which combines the cloud-native capabilities and extensive telemetry processing of Google Security Operations with Deepwatch's expert-driven Managed Detection and Response," said Jonas Kelley, Head of MSSP Partnerships for Google Cloud Security. "This collaboration can help organizations gain the visibility and actionable intelligence needed to accelerate threat detection and response and defend against sophisticated threats at scale."

Market Differentiation

The solution provides distinctive value through cloud-native scale and speed, best-in-class threat intelligence, and high flexibility with a technology-agnostic approach. Organizations can gain unprecedented transparency with full visibility into every detection and decision, and compliance readiness while benefiting from cost-effective operations, including high performance search across petabytes of data through Google Security Operations.

For enterprise security leaders seeking both technological innovation and strategic business alignment, this collaboration enables them to achieve robust, measurable security outcomes, align security with business objectives, and maintain trust with customers, partners, and stakeholders in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the pioneer of human-driven AI-enabled MDR. The Deepwatch Platform enables lean security teams—regardless of skill level—to enhance their organization's cyber resilience and maintain regulatory compliance. By combining AI, security data, intelligence, and human expertise, Deepwatch helps organizations reduce risk through early and precise threat detection and remediation. The platform also lowers costs, maximizes existing tool investments, and enhances security team productivity. For more information about Deepwatch, visit www.deepwatch.com.

