Proximie and HistoSonics Sign U.S. Partnership to Revolutionize Treatment of Liver Tumors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proximie (the “Company”), the leading global health technology platform digitizing operating rooms, announces a partnership with HistoSonics, the manufacturer of the Edison® Histotripsy System1 and novel histotripsy therapy platforms used for non-invasive treatment of liver tumors.

The U.S.-focused partnership demonstrates the value Proximie’s cloud-based operating system designed for intelligent ORs offers to medical device companies, as the Company enhances the adoption and user experience of HistoSonics’ Edison System. Proximie’s OR intelligence platform offers a tailored digital ecosystem which drives healthcare innovation. The platform facilitates real-time connectivity; unified data – including data capture, structure, and control capabilities; AI-enabled insight; and a context-rich video library.

Within the partnership, Proximie and HistoSonics integrate the Proximie platform and the Edison System to hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S., providing significant value for healthcare system operators, physicians, and patients. Specifically, Proximie’s real-time connectivity capabilities enable HistoSonics’ medical directors and physician faculty to share live expertise to surgeons using the Edison System; treating patients’ liver tumors more effectively via focused ultrasound sonic beam therapy; while adding new levels of rapidity to HistoSonic’s diagnostics and operations.

The dividends for surgeons and clinical teams are multiple: increased productivity; access to operational best practices; medical innovation, and improved patient outcomes.

Initial go-live regions for the partnership include Chicago, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Seattle, and Southern California.

Almost 300,000 patients in the U.S. alone are diagnosed with tumors in the liver, most of which originate from organs outside the liver like the colon, rectum, and pancreas, and travel to the liver. While these metastatic tumors appear in advanced stages, even primary tumors of the liver (Hepatocellular carcinoma) have a dismal 5 year survival rate of less than 18%. With the substantial unmet clinical need from so many tumors in the liver the potential for real-time histotripsy procedural support via Proximie could prove to dramatically impact patient outcomes.

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and CEO of Proximie, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HistoSonics, driving the rollout of the cutting-edge Histotripsy System while making a tangible impact on outcomes for those suffering from liver tumors. The partnership is testament to the benefits of intelligent digital connectivity within the OR; enabled by the Proximie platform; providing value to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Mike Blue, President & CEO of HistoSonics, said:

“Our partnership with Proximie represents our commitment to partner with world leaders in their respective domains, providing our customers with the best technology solutions possible. Proximie’s ability to provide real-time virtual presence in histotripsy procedures provides opportunities for our medical team to share expertise with physicians across the world and support our customers in unprecedented ways.”

The Company’s partnership with HistoSonics has already yielded dividends for surgeons and patients. Notably, Dr. Kevin Burns of Providence Mission Hospital has frequently utilized the Proximie platform and the Edison Histotripsy System together, benefiting patients and enabling knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Dr. Kevin Burns, Chief of Interventional Radiology at Providence Mission Hospital, said:

"HistoSonics' Edison Histotripsy System has drastically improved outcomes for our patients suffering with liver tumors. The system's ability to destroy tumors via non-thermal, non-invasive, personalized therapy significantly reduces recovery times - getting patients out of hospital and back on their feet more quickly, while improving our productivity and operational efficiency. Additionally, the opportunity for clinicians to share live guidance when using the Histotripsy system, via the Proximie platform, is invaluable - ensuring physicians can be confident when performing novel histotripsy therapy for the first time; guaranteeing access to cutting-edge techniques for more patients."

The announcement follows recent partnerships between Proximie and numerous global MedTech players. Notably, the Company recently announced a global partnership with Olympus Corporation – the medical technology company and market leader in innovative surgical tools and endoscopy systems; and a partnership with Distalmotion – the surgical robotics pioneer and developer of the Dexter surgical robot.

To date, Proximie is deployed across five continents and is working with hundreds of healthcare systems and major medical device developers – creating a truly global impact by improving access to high-quality surgical care in both developed and developing economies.

Notes to Editors

About Proximie

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms.

Proximie’s mission is to make surgery more accessible, efficient, and effective for everyone, via cutting-edge, cloud-based technology.

Proximie’s OR intelligence platform offers a tailored digital ecosystem which drives healthcare innovation.

The platform facilitates real-time connectivity, unified data – including data capture, structure, and control capabilities, – AI-enabled insight, and a context-rich video library

This provides benefits for the entire healthcare ecosystem via improved productivity, optimized workflows, accelerated training, and enhanced medical technology innovation; benefiting patient outcomes.

By opening-up surgery beyond traditional operating room boundaries, Proximie is facilitating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie has now been deployed in over 800 hospitals across 50 countries in five continents.

Proximie has contracts with over 40 major medical device companies – with access to 90% of operating rooms and diagnostic suites in the U.K., U.S., and EU – and been published in over 20 medical journals.

Proximie is the lead author of a report on ‘Patient safety in surgery – the urgent need for reform’, highlighting the challenges affecting patient safety in surgery in the NHS as well as potential solutions to improve patient safety.

For more information, please visit www.proximie.com or follow @Proximie on X and LinkedIn.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing non-invasive platforms and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, brain, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Edison® System is intended for the non-invasive mechanical destruction of liver tumors, including the partial or complete destruction of unresectable liver tumors via histotripsy. The FDA has not evaluated the Edison System for the treatment of any specific disease or condition.

Use of the Edison System in kidney applications is limited by federal law to investigational use. The #HOPE4KIDNEY Trial is designed to support a future expansion of the indication to include the destruction of kidney tissue/tumors.

1 HistoSonics' Edison® Histotripsy System uses proprietary technology and advanced imaging to deliver personalized, non-invasive histotripsy treatments with precision and control. The novel mechanism of action of this proprietary technology may provide significant patient advantages, including the ability of the treatment site to recover and resorb quickly. HistoSonics’ platform also provides physicians the ability to monitor the destruction of tissue under continuous real-time visualization and control, unlike any modality that exists today.