Perkins Griddle & Go Announces 46 Units Sold in New Jersey

Perkins American Food Co., is launching into a new fiscal year on a high note. Coming off the heels of a record-breaking FY 2025, the company is quickly growing its presence in New Jersey with the latest Perkins concept, Griddle & Go. The company recently signed multi-unit franchise deals in Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties, selling out in all four markets.

Perkins Griddle & Go is a new state-of-the-art café concept, and the Garden State boasts the most significant number of upcoming units for the brand. The first location is slated to open by October 2025 at the highly anticipated Netflix Studios campus in Fort Monmouth, which is being called “The Hollywood of the East.”

"Franchisees across the country have shown strong interest in Griddle & Go. We signed an impressive number of units in New Jersey, which will be home to our flagship U.S. restaurant,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management. “We are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to more markets- new and existing- with the support of our franchise partners.”

Designed for today’s fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits.

In addition to New Jersey, Perkins also signed development deals for Griddle & Go in California, Texas and Canada. The concept is positioning itself from coast to coast and in markets in between so that customers can enjoy this new dining experience.

"Franchisees from all sorts of backgrounds are joining us in growing Perkins Griddle & Go. From experienced operators to those switching careers, many have one thing in common, and that's their shared passion for Perkins, which stems from being loyal customers who know and appreciate our brand," said Mike Ackley, Senior Director of Franchise Marketing and Development for Ascent Hospitality Management. "These are exciting times, and we are delighted to expand our presence with these dedicated individuals across the country."

For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.

About Perkins Griddle & Go

Perkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery®, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today’s tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That’s why we created Perkins Griddle & Go—a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.

At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites—from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins—along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.

For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://perkinsfranchising.com.