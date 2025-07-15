retailcloud and Valor PayTech Announce Partnership to Deliver Seamless, Pre-Integrated Payment Solution

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--retailcloud, a leading provider of cloud-based retail management solutions, has announced a new strategic partnership with Valor PayTech, a technology company focused on innovative payment solutions. The collaboration introduces a pre-integrated hardware and software offering that simplifies deployment and enhances the in-store payment experience for retailers.

“The goal is to simplify operations at the point of sale” said Kevin Colaco, CEO and founder of retailcloud. “By pairing our 6IX platform with the advanced capabilities of the Valor VP800, we’re giving businesses a streamlined solution that is ready to go" Share

The joint solution combines retailcloud’s 6IX Everyday License with Valor’s VP800 smart payment terminal. Together, they provide merchants with a plug-and-play experience that reduces onboarding time and eliminates common setup challenges.

“The goal is to simplify operations at the point of sale,” said Kevin Colaco, CEO and founder of retailcloud. “By pairing our intuitive 6IX platform with the advanced capabilities of the Valor VP800, we’re giving businesses a streamlined solution that is ready to go right out of the box.”

The Valor VP800 is designed for high-volume retail environments and includes dual screens (8-inch user-facing and 5-inch customer-facing), an integrated thermal printer, and support for all major payment types including tap, insert, swipe, and QR code. With secure transaction processing and cloud-based file build capabilities, the device supports a wide range of business needs with minimal configuration required.

“At Valor PayTech, we are focused on building payment technology that helps our partners deliver better solutions to their merchants,” said Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech. “Our work with retailcloud is a perfect example of how smart integration can make payment acceptance easier and more efficient.”

This partnership supports a broad range of use cases for independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent sales organizations (ISOs) and retailers looking for reliable, easy-to-deploy solutions. Businesses can benefit from lower support costs, faster time to market, and a more seamless experience for staff and customers.

Availability

The joint solution featuring the Valor VP800 terminal and retailcloud’s 6IX Everyday License is now available through retailcloud’s direct sales team and select channel partners. Businesses interested in learning more or scheduling a personalized demo can submit an inquiry at: https://forms.gle/ipgX51tNve2gZWhy8

About retailcloud

retailcloud delivers modern point-of-sale and retail management tools that help businesses of all sizes operate more efficiently. The company’s flexible, cloud-based solutions offer real-time insights, simplified workflows, and connected experiences that scale with a business’s growth.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech provides next-generation payment technology for ISOs, ISVs, and merchants. The company offers a full suite of payment solutions, including smart terminals and secure transaction processing, built to support the evolving needs of commerce.