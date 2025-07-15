U. S. Steel Named Title Sponsor of 2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Curling, the Curl Mesabi Foundation, and World Curling are pleased to announce that the United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) will serve as the title sponsor of the Pan Continental Curling Championships 2025, taking place from 19–26 October, at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Minnesota, and Curl Mesabi in Eveleth, Minnesota.

This prestigious international event will bring together top curling teams from across the Americas and Pacific-Asia regions, competing for qualification to the World Curling Championships 2026. The Iron Range of Minnesota, known for both its mining industry and curling tradition, is ready to welcome countries from around the globe who will compete in the A-Division in Virginia and the B-Division in Eveleth.

Nations that will send representatives include the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, India, Kenya, China, Korea, Nigeria, Brazil, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Australia, New Zealand, and Chinese Taipei.

“U. S. Steel is honored to support this world-class event in the heart of Minnesota’s Iron Range,” said John Gordon, Senior Vice President — Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources. “As a company with a long-standing presence in the region, we are proud to help showcase the spirit, resilience, and hospitality of these communities on the global stage.”

World Curling President, Beau Welling, said, “World Curling are thrilled to have U.S. Steel on board as the title sponsor of the Pan Continental Curling Championships 2025.

“Their support will be instrumental in elevating this world-class event, and we look forward to working together to grow the sport of curling and deliver another exciting edition of this championship.”

The Pan Continental Curling Championships, established in 2022, serve as the pathway for teams aiming to compete at the World Curling Championships. The LGT World Men’s Curling Championship 2026 will be in Ogden, Utah from 28 March–5 April, while the BKT World Women’s Curling Championship 2026 will be in Calgary, Canada, from 14–22 March.

“We are thrilled to welcome U. S. Steel as the title sponsor of this World Curling event,” said USA Curling CEO Dean Gemmell. “Their generous support not only elevates the championship but also reinforces the strong connection between curling and the Iron Range’s proud industrial heritage.”

Gemmell added, “We are also grateful to Ida Rukavina and her team at the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board. Their strong initial support of this event made it possible to take the necessary steps to bring this championship to the area, and the Curl Mesabi Foundation has been an excellent partner as well.”

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, U. S. Steel delivers profitable and sustainable steel solutions. Propelled by its talented employees and an unwavering focus on safety, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products. Steel production begins with our competitively advantaged iron ore production capabilities which fuel our integrated steelmaking facilities and investments in electric arc furnaces. To help our customers create the best products with the fewest emissions, we are committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. U. S. Steel is at the forefront of creating steels that are stronger, lighter, and better for the environment. This includes our proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel, verdeX® steel produced with 70-80% lower CO2 emissions with a recycled content of up to 90%, and ultra-thin lightweight InduX™ steel for electric vehicles, generators, and transformers. U. S. Steel maintains operations across the United States and in Central Europe and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com and follow U. S. Steel on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About USA Curling

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling, with close to 200 Member Clubs across 48 states. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, the Dale’s family of beers, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Ice, Sports & Solar (ISS), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of World Curling and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.