Humana Simplifies Access to Coverage and Care Information

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] announced today its latest collaboration with healthcare software company Epic, becoming the first health insurer to integrate health plan information directly into the MyChart accounts patients may already use with their healthcare providers.

This enables Humana Medicare Advantage members to access their insurance details – such as vital coverage information, benefits, contacts and other resources – in the same place where they manage the rest of their care.

“We are dedicated to making our members’ healthcare experience as smooth and effortless as possible,” said George Renaudin, Humana’s President of Insurance. “This integration not only simplifies access to critical plan details but also empowers members to manage their health effectively.”

With over 3 million of Humana's members already using MyChart, this partnership with Epic marks a significant milestone in integrating care delivery with health plan information.

“Navigating healthcare can be complex, especially when information lives in different places,” said Alan Hutchison, Vice President at Epic. “This collaboration aims to make things simpler by bringing care and coverage together for patients.”

How Does It Work?

When members log into a connected health system's MyChart, they will be prompted to link their MyChart account to their Humana plan. Embedded Information: Once linked, members gain access to payer-maintained information and their insurance activity, which includes deductible and maximum out-of-pocket progress, a digital ID card, and direct links to health plan resources.

How Does It Help Patients?

Members can view personalized coverage totals and benefit details, including deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for both in-network and out-of-network services, without switching between apps or searching for paper summaries. Comprehensive Resources: Without having to log out of MyChart, Humana members will have access to tailored reminders and resources, including a single sign-on to MyHumana.com, important phone numbers like the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line, and information on claims and authorization status.

This innovative feature enables members to conveniently access their health plan's information, increasing transparency and reducing the effort required to find critical details about their coverage and health plan resources.

About Humana:

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.