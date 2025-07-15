PatientPay Partners with iRCM to Accelerate Patient Payments for New York Providers

DURHAM, N.C. & BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientPay, the leading patient payments partner for acute, ambulatory and specialty care, today announced a partnership with iRCM, a leading medical billing company, to accelerate revenue capture and profitability for provider groups across New York and the tri-state area. Providers using iRCM for billing services can now quickly collect self-pay payments through PatientPay’s mobile pay solutions and payer-collected patient payments through the recently launched PatientPay Accelerate tool.

The partnership will harness both organizations’ unique expertise to provide a robust payment solution for healthcare. Recognizing the administrative complexities faced by medical groups, iRCM offers specialized solutions designed to optimize revenue, improve risk management and ensure accurate provider enrollment and credentialing. With comprehensive services and revenue cycle management expertise spanning over 40 specialties, iRCM effectively addresses the unique billing needs of various fields, including mental health, cardiology, podiatry and more.

“By partnering with iRCM, providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care while we handle the complexities of billing and credentialing,” said Ahmad Masoud, founder and managing director of iRCM. “Offering PatientPay’s breadth of patient payment solutions was a no-brainer. Our shared expertise in healthcare payments for specialty groups will help us continue delivering thoughtful solutions tailored to the nuances of specialty fields.”

A recent analysis by Kodiak Solutions found that commercially insured patients owe more out-of-pocket costs for their care, yet they’re paying less of their financial responsibility. It’s a sign that healthcare providers need new approaches to patient financial communication and engagement. By partnering with PatientPay, healthcare facilities leveraging iRCM will now have access to PatientPay’s platform to:

Streamline billing experience for patients, with 70% paying via a mobile phone

Increase mobile payment rates by a minimum of 25%

Bypass having to send paper statements to collect patient payments

Get paid faster by delivering patient payments made to insurance companies directly into a provider’s account

Lighten reconciliation by ensuring payer-collected payments are accurately matched to the right patients—reducing errors and manual work

Shrink the A/R window by eliminating days in payment posting to keep the revenue cycle moving more quickly

“Whether providers need help boosting self-pay collections or reconciling payments made through an insurance portal, PatientPay helps you get paid more quickly with less hassle,” said Tom Furr, CEO of PatientPay. “Our partnership with iRCM positions us to work together to further streamline financial processes for their provider and specialty groups. We’re looking forward working with Ahmad and his team to bringing our solutions to the New York/tri-state area to increase cash flow and maximize profitability.”

About PatientPay

PatientPay partners with specialty care medical groups and facilities to drive patient payments at each stage of the patient journey. As patient financial responsibility grows, community hospitals and specialty services such as long-term care, physical therapy, radiology and anesthesiology rely on PatientPay for quick and complete payments. Ultimately, PatientPay aims to enhance overall patient satisfaction by improving the patient experience through digital wallets, matching bills with EOBs, offering flexible payment options, and providing custom communications. To learn more about how PatientPay guarantees results for its clients, contact info@patientpay.com.

About iRCM Inc.

iRCM Inc. is a provider’s trusted medical billing company in the USA, offering customized services, R&D resources, and platform-independent experts for comprehensive revenue cycle management. With extensive expertise in medical billing, practice management, audit review, and healthcare consultancy, iRCM delivers quality-focused services that optimize collections, ensure compliance, and reduce administrative costs across various practices.