Tickblaze & Databento Forge Strategic Partnership to Supercharge Institutional-Grade Quant Platforms

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tickblaze, the award-winning hybrid trading platform engineered for professional quant and systematic traders, today announced a strategic data partnership with Databento, one of the fastest-growing institutional market data providers in the world.

Now Live: Tickblaze users can unlock institutional-grade market data, real-time and historical powered by Databento. Build, backtest, and trade with the same feeds used by top quant funds.

Tickblaze will integrate Databento's real-time and historical market data that is widely used by top-tier quant firms. Databento provides comprehensive order book information with nanosecond timestamps and exchange-colocated feeds across equities, futures, and options.

“We sought out Databento because their data infrastructure sets the institutional benchmark,” said Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze. “Combined, we offer quant funds a seamless environment for building, testing, and executing portfolio‑level strategies—solo or multi‑assets.”

Databento powers hundreds of quant firms, both emerging and established players with over 3,000 leading institutions and high-growth startups, direct feeds across over 50 venues, and scalable APIs that simplify onboarding.

Christina Qi, CEO of Databento, added: “Tickblaze’s hybrid tech stack—command‑line tools, scripting environments, and multi‑asset backtesting—is exactly the kind of platform our data is designed to complement.”

The partnership enables hedge funds and quant firms to access state‑of‑the‑art data and execution logic within a unified system, significantly reducing setup time and complexity. Tickblaze’s platform already supports advanced analytics, order management, simulated fills, and broker-neutral trading—now enhanced with premium data from Databento.

This collaboration aims to shift the paradigm in quant infrastructure, delivering institutional standards for data fidelity, latency, and developer ergonomics—positioning Tickblaze and Databento as the go-to stack for systematic trading.

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze, winner of Best Automated Trading Software and Best Hybrid Trading Solution at the Benzinga Fintech Awards, is redefining trading with its hybrid, multi-asset, broker-neutral platform. Built for institutions and now accessible to retail traders, Tickblaze offers integrated market data, C# and Python scripting, and advanced tools for discretionary and automated trading. Serving traders, brokers, prop firms, and hedge funds, Tickblaze combines award‑winning technology with a dynamic, open‑source community.