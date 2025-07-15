APAL MW Partners with Sitetracker to Accelerate Renewable Energy Projects Across France

MONTCLAIR, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management (ALM) software, today announced a strategic partnership with APAL MW, an independent power producer (IPP) specializing in solar photovoltaic, wind energy development and battery energy storage system (BESS) in France. This collaboration will enable APAL MW to significantly improve operational efficiency, foster stronger team collaboration, and gain real-time visibility across its growing portfolio of renewable energy projects.

"(Sitetracker's) platform provides the comprehensive control and visibility we need to optimize every stage of our projects, from initial concept to long-term operation." - A. Leclerc & A. Pedersoli, co-founders of APAL MW Share

Empowering APAL MW’s Growth as a Modern IPP

APAL MW, operating on a robust IPP model, selected Sitetracker following a detailed evaluation of the platform’s capabilities to support complex renewable project development. The partnership is a key component of APAL MW’s strategy to streamline the entire project lifecycle—from site identification and permitting to construction and long-term operation—ensuring timely, cost-effective delivery of clean energy infrastructure.

Key benefits expected from the partnership include:

Optimized Efficiency: Sitetracker will automate critical workflows, minimize manual data handling, and standardize project processes, driving significant gains in productivity and consistency.

Improved Collaboration: A single source of truth for project data will enable tighter coordination across internal teams, contractors, and financial partners like SUSI Partners.

Greater Control and Insight: APAL MW will gain comprehensive, real-time dashboards covering project status, budget adherence, and potential risks, enabling faster, better-informed decisions.

“APAL MW represents the next generation of forward-thinking renewable energy providers,” said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “We’re proud to support their mission with a platform purpose-built to manage the scale, speed, and complexity of modern energy infrastructure. This partnership is a strong example of how Sitetracker helps companies move faster—speeding up project completion, minimizing delays, and ensuring agility in the face of shifting economic and regulatory landscapes.”

Sitetracker: A Strategic Fit for Scaling Renewable Energy

APAL MW’s innovation-driven approach focuses on accelerating France’s energy transition through precision project execution and strong financial partnerships. Sitetracker’s ALM platform aligns with this vision by equipping APAL MW with tools to manage the complexity and scale of large renewable deployments.

Platform features central to this collaboration include advanced mapping tools for site selection, automated compliance workflows, and detailed reporting dashboards for both development and operational stages. This ensures APAL MW can effectively manage assets across the full lifecycle.

“Our mission at APAL MW is to be a driving force in France’s energy transition, developing high-quality renewable energy assets efficiently,” said A. Leclerc & A. Pedersoli, co-founders of APAL MW. “Partnering with Sitetracker is a crucial step in achieving this. Their platform provides the comprehensive control and visibility we need to optimize every stage of our projects, from initial concept to long-term operation. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver sustainable energy solutions faster and more reliably.”

A Shared Commitment to the Energy Transition

This strategic alliance is expected to yield faster project cycles, reduced administrative overhead, and more predictable delivery outcomes—key enablers for APAL MW’s expansion as a premier renewable energy player in France. Together, Sitetracker and APAL MW are well-positioned to make a meaningful contribution to national decarbonization targets.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What’s Critical, with Sitetracker.

For more information, please request a demo.