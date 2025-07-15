-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-3 (“ACAR 2025-3”), an ABS collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

ACAR 2025-3 will issue five classes of notes totaling $519.0 million. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 61.10% for the Class A notes through 14.50% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement will consist of overcollateralization, subordination of the junior note classes (except for the Class E note), a cash reserve account, and excess spread.

This transaction represents the third ABS securitization in 2025 for American Credit Acceptance, LLC (“ACA” or the “Company”). The Company has issued 51 securitizations since 2011 for a total amount of approximately $16.0 billion.

ACA is a privately held subprime auto finance company that has been under current ownership since 2007. The Company is an independent auto loan originator operating in all 50 states. As of May 31, 2025, ACA has a managed serviced portfolio of approximately $6.2 billion, inclusive of certain portfolio purchases of ACA. Based on financials provided by the Company, ACA has been profitable since 2009.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Dan DePaulo, Associate (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1259
dan.depaulo@kbra.com

Brockton Bowers, Associate
+1 646-731-2418
brockton.bowers@kbra.com

Rahel Avigdor, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1203
rahel.avigdor@kbra.com

Melvin Zhou, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2412
melvin.zhou@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

