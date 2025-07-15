KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-3

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by American Credit Acceptance Receivables Trust 2025-3 (“ACAR 2025-3”), an ABS collateralized by a pool of auto loans.

ACAR 2025-3 will issue five classes of notes totaling $519.0 million. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 61.10% for the Class A notes through 14.50% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement will consist of overcollateralization, subordination of the junior note classes (except for the Class E note), a cash reserve account, and excess spread.

This transaction represents the third ABS securitization in 2025 for American Credit Acceptance, LLC (“ACA” or the “Company”). The Company has issued 51 securitizations since 2011 for a total amount of approximately $16.0 billion.

ACA is a privately held subprime auto finance company that has been under current ownership since 2007. The Company is an independent auto loan originator operating in all 50 states. As of May 31, 2025, ACA has a managed serviced portfolio of approximately $6.2 billion, inclusive of certain portfolio purchases of ACA. Based on financials provided by the Company, ACA has been profitable since 2009.

