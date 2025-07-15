ON24 Strengthens APAC Presence Partnering with Performars to Drive Business Growth in South Korea and Taiwan

SAN FRANCISCO & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with Performars, a specialist in Revenue Operations (RevOps), CRM consulting, and digital growth enablement. The collaboration is driving ON24’s continued expansion into the high-growth markets of South Korea and Taiwan, enabling local enterprises to drive revenue by capturing, converting and scaling first-party digital customer engagement.

Through this partnership, ON24’s Intelligent Engagement Platform is united with Performars’ localized market expertise and end-to-end execution capabilities to deliver compelling, high-impact digital experiences. Together, ON24 and Performars are enabling companies across the life sciences, IT, finance, and electronics sectors to launch webinars and virtual events that generate qualified pipeline, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate revenue conversion.

“Our partnership with Performars is a strategic accelerator for our growth in the APAC region,” said Daniel Harrison, Vice President and Managing Director of ON24, APAC & Japan. “Performars brings deep local market knowledge and executional strength that complements our APAC growth strategies. Together, we’re enabling businesses in Korea and Taiwan to transform how they engage prospects and customers, delivering personalised engagement experiences that drive business impact and results.”

Performars, a HubSpot Diamond partner and recognized leader in digital sales transformation across Asia, will offer ON24 clients a comprehensive suite of services—from webinar and virtual event experiences to post-event content, performance analytics and sales automation. With operations in Korea, Taiwan, and the U.S., Performars is uniquely positioned to bring ON24’s Intelligent Engagement Platform to regional enterprises.

“ON24 is a global leader in intelligent, AI-driven digital engagement,” said Jake Nobler, Sales Director at Performars. “This partnership allows us to help more organizations in Korea and Taiwan harness the full potential of first-party customer engagement and events driving growth locally and on a global scale. We’re excited to deliver impactful experiences that multiply reach, engagement, and revenue.”

The two companies will jointly launch strategic marketing campaigns starting July 2025, including a series of digital events tailored to the life sciences, IT, and financial services industries. These campaigns will showcase successful customer use cases and introduce ON24’s Intelligent Engagement Platform and AI-Powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE) solution to a broader regional audience. To learn more about the ON24, visit www.ON24.com.

About Performars

Performars is a company that provides global sales growth and RevOps solutions. We use a unique CRM-based persona marketing methodology along with related RevOps technology to help our clients grow in new markets. We directly support our clients' global business success by expanding into countries such as Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United States.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine our leading first-party experiences with personalization and content as well as capture and act on engagement insights, accelerating the buyer journey and propelling pipeline forward.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 4 of the 5 largest global software companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global pharmaceutical companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

