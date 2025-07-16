Contract Packaging Association Expands Through Strategic Combination with F4SS as Food / CPG Industries Grapple with Regulatory and Market Transformations

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Contract Packaging Association (CPA) today announced its strategic inclusion of The Foundation for Supply Chain Solutions (F4SS), creating the industry's most powerful resource for food/CPG contract manufacturers and brand owners navigating an increasingly complex CPG environment marked by explosive private label growth, emerging brand proliferation, and evolving regulatory demands.

Combined, the two complementary organizations serve hundreds of member companies across the external manufacturing, contract packaging, and brand owner spectrum. The unified platform positions CPA as the definitive authority on external manufacturing relationships in a market projected to reach $130 billion by 2028.

Industry Transformation Drives Strategic Combination

The move comes as the food/CPG industry experiences unprecedented growth and disruption. Private labels now command 25% of total CPG sales, while emerging brands are reshaping consumer expectations, and regulatory requirements continue tightening around food safety, sustainability, and labeling. Contract manufacturers must simultaneously serve global established brands, fast-growing private label programs, and agile emerging companies—each with distinct operational demands.

"The industry is evolving at breakneck speed," said Ron Puvak, Executive Director of CPA. "Private label growth, emerging brand innovation, and shifting consumer preferences require contract manufacturers and brands to be more strategic, more agile, and more connected than ever before. This merger creates the comprehensive platform our members need to thrive in this new reality."

Enhanced Member Value Through Combined Expertise

The integration delivers immediate benefits by combining CPA's 30-year legacy in contract packaging with F4SS's specialized expertise in supply chain optimization:

Deeper Industry Intelligence : Combined membership base provides unprecedented market visibility across traditional brands, private label operations, and emerging companies

: Combined membership base provides unprecedented market visibility across traditional brands, private label operations, and emerging companies Broader Network Access : Unified directory connects contract manufacturers with diverse brand decision-makers from Fortune 500 companies to startup innovators

: Unified directory connects contract manufacturers with diverse brand decision-makers from Fortune 500 companies to startup innovators Regulatory Navigation : Enhanced resources help members adapt to evolving food safety, sustainability, and labeling requirements

: Enhanced resources help members adapt to evolving food safety, sustainability, and labeling requirements Innovation Acceleration: Joint initiative teams drive faster implementation of technologies needed to serve diverse client bases

Addressing Market Complexity

F4SS brings critical capabilities in managing complex brand-external manufacturer relationships, including proprietary benchmarking tools that help members optimize operations for everything from high-volume private label contracts to small-batch emerging brand partnerships.

"Our combined membership base represents the full spectrum of today's CPG ecosystem," said Michele Cerminaro, former F4SS Executive Director, now CPA's Director of Strategic Partnerships. "This diversity adds tremendous depth and value—members gain insights from private label efficiency experts, emerging brand innovators, and traditional manufacturing leaders all under one platform."

Immediate Integration Benefits

Current F4SS members automatically receive full CPA membership benefits, while CPA members gain access to F4SS's strategic sourcing tools and benchmarking resources. The integration will be completed by September 2025.

About CPA The new, expanded CPA serves as the premier resource for the contract manufacturing and packaging industry, serving external manufacturers, brands, industry providers, the broader CPG ecosystem through advocacy, education, networking, and strategic research. The organization's flagship event, ENGAGE: The Contract Packaging and Manufacturing Experience, will occur February 24-26, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, visit www.contractpackaging.org/f4ss-integration.