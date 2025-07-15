Tenovi Smart Pillbox Now Available via GenieMD and WeeCare Virtual Clinic to Support At-Home Medication Adherence

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenovi announces the launch of a consumer-focused campaign giving Medicare-eligible patients and caregivers the opportunity to order the Tenovi Smart Pillbox through GenieMD or WeeCare Virtual Clinic, for real-time medication adherence tracking from home.

On average only 50 percent of patients with chronic conditions follow prescribed medication regimens. Nonadherence contributes to roughly 125,000 deaths and up to 25% of U.S. hospitalizations annually.¹ By offering the Tenovi Pillbox, GenieMD and WeeCare Virtual Clinic are delivering a critical solution for consumers lacking provider-supported programs.

“We’re empowering patients and caregivers to take control of their health,” said Jay Lenick, Tenovi’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With the Tenovi Pillbox, individuals can stay on track with their medications and receive top-tier virtual health support from GenieMD or WeeCare.”

The Tenovi Pillbox mirrors a standard 7-day pill organizer with a.m. and p.m. compartments, but inside smart sensors track when a compartment is opened or refilled. Each time a compartment is accessed, the pillbox sends a signal via Tenovi’s Cellular Gateway, allowing care teams to monitor and track adherence in real time. To further support medication adherence, the Tenovi Cellular Gateway illuminates red as a reminder to take a dose, and the Gateway turns green once the event is successfully recorded and transmitted to the clinician.

Named Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Company of the Year and recognized for its leadership in healthcare technology since inception, GenieMD is an AI-powered, unified virtual care platform delivering flexible, affordable, and connected care through a scalable, enterprise-grade solution. GenieMD’s modular design allows healthcare organizations to choose only the telehealth, RPM, RTM, CCM, and care management components that align with their goals and patient needs. The platform includes a built-in EMR, ePrescribing, and diagnostics integration, and supports end-to-end care coordination across providers, nurses, and members. GenieMD integrates with Tenovi’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) devices to enable real-time adherence tracking and support reimbursement.

"At the heart of our mission is empowering individuals to take control of their health," said Dr. Soheil Saadat, CEO of GenieMD. "Our partnership with Tenovi enhances this commitment by delivering premium monitoring devices that integrate effortlessly with our platform, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive health management experience for users."

WeeCare Virtual Clinic offers accessible care experience focused on chronic condition support, behavioral health, and remote monitoring. This gives Medicare-eligible individuals access to integrated virtual services including medication management, emotional wellness check-ins, and lifestyle coaching from the comfort of home.

“At WeeCare Virtual Clinic, we’re committed to making healthcare more accessible, personalized, and proactive,” said Louis McClean, Chief Operating Officer of WeeCare Virtual Clinic. “The most recent quality enhancement initiative at WeeCare Virtual Clinic is to offer the Tenovi Smart Pillbox through our remote therapeutic monitoring virtual clinic services. Our mission is to empower Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan-eligible patients to manage chronic conditions by staying on track with their medications while receiving ongoing personalized virtual support from our care team.”

To learn more or to purchase the Tenovi Pillbox directly through GenieMD or WeeCare Virtual Clinic, visit: https://care.tenovi.com/pillbox/. For enterprise and remote care organizations interested in integrating the Tenovi Pillbox into their programs, visit tenovi.com.

About GenieMD

GenieMD is a globally recognized provider of award-winning virtual care solutions, offering a comprehensive suite that includes Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and 24/7 call center triage with access to licensed medical professionals. The company delivers customized, white-labeled virtual care platforms to a variety of healthcare clients. By harnessing the power of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare with a seamless, continuous care model that supports patients whenever and wherever they need it. Committed to democratizing access to care, GenieMD’s mission is to help patients around the world get better, faster. For more information, visit geniemd.com or contact info@geniemd.com.

About WeeCare Virtual Clinic

WeeCare Virtual Clinic provides innovative telehealth services nationwide. Utilizing advanced AI technology, our licensed, bilingual team of healthcare professionals delivers Medicare-compliant care, including Annual Wellness Visits, Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Principal Care Management, and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring.

We also specialize in virtual surgical care, enhancing patient outcomes through comprehensive pre- and post-operative support. With a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and improved health outcomes, WeeCare is committed to transforming the telehealth experience. For more information, visit weecarevirtualclinic.com, or contact us at weecare@embraceihs.com | 254-221-9156 (Phone) | 254-237-4445 (Fax).

About Tenovi

Tenovi provides a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring programs. Offering 40+ RPM and RTM devices, Tenovi’s proprietary Cellular Gateway automates the transfer of patient vitals. Its API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote care programs. For more information, visit tenovi.com.

1Kim, J., Combs, K., Downs, J., & Tillman, F. III. (2018, January). Medication adherence: The elephant in the room. U.S. Pharmacist, 43(1), 30–34

https://www.uspharmacist.com/article/medication-adherence-the-elephant-in-the-room