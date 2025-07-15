Nu-Tek BioSciences to Showcase Animal-Free Industrial Fermentation Ingredients at SIMB 2025

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, today announced its presence at the 75th Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology (SIMB) Annual Meeting and Exhibition, taking place from July 27-30, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. Attendees are invited to visit Nu-Tek BioSciences at Booth #18 to explore their innovative solutions for industrial fermentation.

Nu-Tek BioSciences is fueling your biotechnology innovation, 100% animal-free.

Nu-Tek BioSciences is at the forefront of providing sustainable and high-performance ingredients crucial for the biopharmaceutical and industrial biotechnology sectors. The company's comprehensive portfolio of peptones and yeast extracts are rigorously manufactured in a dedicated animal-free facility, ensuring product integrity and mitigating risks associated with animal-derived components.

Nu-Tek's offerings include Halal and Kosher designations, which are increasingly critical for diverse industrial fermentation applications. These certifications underscore Nu-Tek's commitment to meeting the specific regulatory and ethical requirements of a global customer base, enabling broader market access and product development flexibility.

"We are excited to connect with industry leaders and innovators at SIMB 2025," said Chris Wiedel, Chief Business Officer for Nu-Tek BioSciences. "Our 100% animal-free peptones and specialty yeast extracts, including those with Halal and Kosher certifications, represent our dedication to providing high-quality, reliable, and compliant solutions for industrial fermentation. We look forward to discussing how our products can support the advancements and sustainability goals of our partners."

Visitors to Booth #18 will have the opportunity to learn more about Nu-Tek BioSciences' manufacturing capabilities, product applications, ability to enhance performance, and streamline production processes for fermentation-based industry leaders. Attendees have the option to schedule a meeting with the team directly prior to the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/5bdv7c7x

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is a market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.