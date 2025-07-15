ParkourSC and BCT Supply Chain Consulting Announce Partnership to Build End-to-End Supply Chain Resilience with Dynamic Decision Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParkourSC, a leader in AI-driven supply chain dynamic decision intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with BCT Supply Chain Consulting, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, to help organizations build resilient, integrated, and intelligent supply chains from planning to production, and distribution to delivery. This collaboration is designed to enable enterprises to respond faster to disruption, make smarter decisions with confidence, and unify operations across the entire value chain.

The partnership is part of ParkourSC’s growing LEAP Partner Network, which brings together leading technology and consulting innovators to accelerate enterprise agility and digital transformation.

“Supply chain complexity has become a defining characteristic of global businesses,” said Mahesh Veerina, ParkourSC CEO and President. “ParkourSC’s collaboration with BCT Supply Chain Consulting is focused on delivering clarity, speed, and automation through more intelligent supply chain decision-making. We’re enabling organizations to shift from fragmented, reactive processes to comprehensive insights and prescriptive recommendations that fuel resilience, business performance and long-term value.”

As global markets contend with rising disruption and changing geopolitical pressures, this partnership delivers a blueprint for sustainable, real-time operational transformation. Together, ParkourSC and BCT Supply Chain Consulting will empower organizations to:

Gain real-time visibility across supply, manufacturing, logistics, and quality;

Break down operational silos and take action with greater confidence;

Enhance responsiveness with intelligent Agentic workflows;

Anticipate disruptions through AI-driven predictive analytics;

Drive cross-functional productivity through AI agents and collaborative platforms;

Enable faster, smarter decisions with a graph-based supply chain digital twin to model and evaluate multiple scenarios; and

Accelerate digital maturity with tailored roadmaps and agile consulting support.

“Our strategic alliance with ParkourSC marks a significant step toward transforming how enterprises unlock value from AI, manage complexity and respond to change,” said Shanthi Chandrasekar, CEO of BCT Supply Chain Consulting. “We believe intelligent, efficient supply chains are the cornerstone of future-ready businesses. By combining our digital transformation capabilities with ParkourSC’s cutting-edge platform, we’re setting a new standard for speed, insight, and resilience.”

Companies looking to strengthen their supply chain resilience, unify operations, and accelerate time-to-value can learn more about joining the LEAP Partner Network at www.parkoursc.com/partners.

About BCT Supply Chain Consulting

BCT Supply Chain Consulting is a global digital transformation partner that delivers end-to-end, value-driven supply chain solutions—from strategic advisory to execution, technology enablement, and managed services. With deep expertise across industries, BCT Supply Chain Consulting helps organizations achieve sustainable growth through smart technology, expert guidance, and impactful partnerships. Learn more at www.bahwancybertek.com.

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC is how market leaders unlock new value across supply chain networks. By combining hyper-scale data ingestion, a supply chain digital twin, event-driven insights, and an AI behavioral engine, ParkourSC delivers dynamic decision intelligence to solve the unsolvable. Our AI-powered platform transforms complex data into real-time, actionable decisions, empowering organizations to drive smarter day-to-day outcomes at scale. From pharma to consumer goods, industry leaders like AdventHealth, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Organon, and GE Appliances trust ParkourSC to deliver up to 10X return-on-investment through enhanced agility, precision, and confidence. See what smart can do™ at www.parkoursc.com.