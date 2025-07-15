InvoiceCloud and Muni-Link Celebrate 100th Customer Signed, Highlighting Strategic Partnership and Business Momentum

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of online billing and digital payment solutions, announced it signed its 100th customer with longstanding alliance partner, Muni-Link, a Software as a Service (SaaS)-based municipal billing software for sewer and water utilities. This milestone achievement marks the continued success of InvoiceCloud and Muni-Link’s alliance and reinforces the company’s strength in helping utilities improve customer satisfaction by delivering modernized payment experiences that improve operational efficiency and positive business outcomes.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the milestone of welcoming our 100th joint customer in partnership with InvoiceCloud,” said Ryan Shaulis, VP Sales & Marketing at Muni-Link. “This achievement highlights the strength of our SaaS-based integration, which enables municipalities to quickly and seamlessly adopt modern digital payment solutions. Together with InvoiceCloud, we’re helping local governments enhance operational efficiency and deliver a more convenient, user-friendly experience to their communities.”

“We began innovating alongside Muni-Link because we share the same belief that utilities deserve technology that allows them to more easily engage with their customers,” said Paul Applegate, VP Alliances & Business Development at InvoiceCloud. “Reaching more than one hundred customers after less than five years as partners reflects our collective commitment to the utility industry. We look forward to continued success with Muni-Link and reaching more milestones together in enabling digital payments for everyone."

With the combined power of Muni-Link and InvoiceCloud, utility customers have access to streamlined, modern payment options including digital wallets, AutoPay, and IVR capabilities for payments via phone or text, in addition to traditional online bill payment routes. On average in the first twelve months after going live on the InvoiceCloud platform, these capabilities have enabled Muni-Link customers to increase one-time payments by 40%, drive up digital adoption by 59%, and increase paperless enrollment two-fold.

Other benefits of the partnership include:

Increased payments through additional touchpoints and engagement tools , including text and email billing reminders, automated paperless enrollment, and one-click bill pay.

, including text and email billing reminders, automated paperless enrollment, and one-click bill pay. Immediate access to the latest payment technology and innovation with automatic upgrades from both SaaS platforms.

with automatic upgrades from both SaaS platforms. Improved reconciliations through a streamlined, real-time integration with Muni-Link’s platform and portal.

Since February 2021, Muni-Link’s leading utility billing software and InvoiceCloud’s flexible Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) solution have come together to provide an enhanced customer experience, reducing friction in the payment process and ultimately increasing e-payment adoption for municipalities.

To learn more about the InvoiceCloud and Muni-Link partnership and the capabilities for customers, click here.

About Muni-Link:

Muni-Link is a state-of-the-art product suite designed specifically for authorities, municipalities, cities, towns and companies who bill for utility usage. Muni-Link is a billing software solution designed and developed from the ground up based on today’s state-of-the-art technology and the actual needs of our Water and Sewer Providers Design Partner customers and affiliates. More information can be found at www.muni-link.com.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud’s SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, AutoPay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit InvoiceCloud.com.