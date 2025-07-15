Forbes Reaffirms Commitment to Latin America with New License Agreement For Local Editions In Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Central America And Dominican Republic

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forbes today announced a landmark agreement with Casa Plinio, S.A. de C.V., led by CEO Dante Acevedo, to re-establish and significantly strengthen operations for Forbes’ local print and digital editions, as well as events in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Central America and the Dominican Republic. This strategic partnership marks a renewed era of Forbes’ dedication to championing business and entrepreneurship in Latin America.

Forbes and Casa Plinio have committed and made significant investment into the Latin American market. Both have taken great strides and tactics to enhance the editorial, social media, events and commercial control of the Forbes brand in these markets. Together with Forbes, Casa Plinio will work to further strengthen Forbes’ editorial coverage of business and entrepreneurship to effectively engage with Forbes' audiences and empower communities in these key markets.

“Forbes is synonymous with success, and we are committed to elevating Forbes’ presence in this region and highlighting successful local business leaders in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, the Dominican Republic and beyond,” said Dante Acevedo, CEO of Casa Plinio. “Our vision is to fully re-establish Forbes as the indispensable voice for business and innovation, combining global standards with deep local market insights to serve our readers and partners more effectively than ever before.”

As part of this comprehensive new agreement, Forbes will work closely with Casa Plinio to ensure that the licensed editions' content closely aligns with the global brand’s renowned standards of journalism and integrity. Reinforcing this commitment, Forbes has appointed Jonathan Torres as the new Editorial Director for Forbes Latin America. In this role, Mr. Torres will oversee all Forbes editions in the region including Casa Plinio’s editorial operations at Forbes Mexico and the other five editions, ensuring that Forbes' editorial integrity and ethos are maintained. He will also facilitate consistent editorial cooperation with other Forbes editions in Latin America, including Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The executive team of Casa Plinio supporting this initiative includes Mariano Benítez (CMO), Martín Celaya (CFO), and Carlos Valerio (CTO). The Editors-in-Chief for all editions were also announced, including Diego Salazar for Mexico; José Caparroso for Colombia; Laura Villahermosa for Peru and interim for Chile; and Eladio González for the Dominican Republic and Central America editions.

Forbes Mexico’s newly appointed Editor, Diego Salazar, is an award-winning journalist, editor and book author who has previously contributed to The Washington Post, VICE, The New York Times, Radio Ambulante, Ojo-Público, RPP Radio, Foreign Policy, and El País, among others.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Casa Plinio and these exceptional leaders, including our new regional Editorial Director, Jonathan Torres, to relaunch Forbes in these key markets,” said Peter Hung, President of Licensing & Branded Ventures. “This comprehensive approach, combining robust local leadership with direct Forbes oversight, reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality journalism and engaging content that defines the Forbes brand globally, right here in Latin America.”

Looking ahead, Casa Plinio plans to launch several key initiatives designed to re-engage the market and showcase the strengthened Forbes presence. These will include a new lineup of high-impact content and events. Casa Plinio’s strategy includes the creation of exclusive forums on innovation and sustainability; and the development of new digital platforms to spotlight emerging leaders.

Forbes remains committed to serving markets and audiences around the world with 49 local editions across more than 80 countries and continues to serve as a credible news source through its trusted journalism.

About Forbes

Forbes is an iconic global media brand that has symbolized success for over a century. Fueled by journalism that informs and inspires, Forbes spotlights the doers and doings shaping industries, achieving success and making an impact on the world. Forbes connects and convenes the most influential communities ranging from billionaires, business leaders and rising entrepreneurs to creators and innovators. The Forbes brand reaches more than 140 million people monthly worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature ForbesLive events and 49 licensed local editions in 80 countries.

About Casa Plinio

Casa Plinio S.A. is the exclusive licensee and operator of the Forbes media brand in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Central America, and the Dominican Republic. Through a robust multi-platform strategy, Casa Plinio leads the development and execution of Forbes in these territories — spanning print publications, digital platforms, social media, premium events, branded content, and editorial excellence. Fueled by rigorous journalism, Casa Plinio delivers through the Forbes brand stories that spotlight success, innovation, and impact — reaching over 100 million people annually across its markets. Backed by the global strength of the Forbes brand, Casa Plinio curates and produces content and experiences that resonate with the region’s most influential audiences — from business leaders and entrepreneurs to changemakers and visionaries."