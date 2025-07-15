ZEDEDA to Orchestrate Data-Driven Services at the Distributed Edge for SLB

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration, today announced a strategic collaboration with global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB), to integrate ZEDEDA’s solution into SLB’s Agora™ edge AI and IoT solutions.

ZEDEDA delivers an open, distributed, cloud-native edge computing platform that simplifies the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications, at scale, even in the most demanding environments. The ZEDEDA solution is available to SLB customers through the Agora™ edge AI and IOT solutions. They will be able to deploy edge AI and digital solutions for performing real-time data analysis in the field, across all their operations, accelerating their decision making and improving safety and efficiency, globally.

SLB has driven advancements in digital innovation for customers that unlock unprecedented levels of automation at remote locations. The company will use ZEDEDA’s edge computing platform to address inherent challenges, such as deploying edge devices and applications in remote locations, intermittent connectivity, security, and improved access to IT support onsite.

“SLB is a technology leader in the energy industry that is committed to digital transformation,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “We’re excited to collaborate with SLB to develop and deploy innovative AI-driven solutions that empower the global energy sector with advanced data insights, enabling better-informed decisions and more efficient operations.”

As part of the agreement, ZEDEDA and SLB will work together to develop advanced edge AI and edge computing solutions for the benefit of the broader energy industry.

ZEDEDA leverages an open architecture built on EVE-OS from the Linux Foundation, preventing vendor lock-in and enabling an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace. ZEDEDA’s solution is deployed within Fortune 500 companies across verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, energy, and retail.

To learn more about ZEDEDA’s orchestration solution for the distributed edge, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany, India and Abu Dhabi, UAE. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.