-

Elucid Applauds CMS Inclusion of Coronary CTA with Plaque Analysis in 2026 Proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

New reimbursement recommendations support earlier, non-invasive identification of high-risk cardiovascular patients

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elucid, an AI medical technology company focused on providing physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis to drive patient-specific therapeutic decisions, today released a statement commending U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the inclusion of a Category I CPT code for coronary plaque analysis and a national Medicare average payment amount of over $1,000, pending the final Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) ruling, which will come out in November.

“Elucid is encouraged by the addition of the Category I CPT code and payment level for coronary CTA with plaque analysis in the Calendar Year 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule,” said Elucid CEO Kelly Huang, PhD.

Share

Cardiovascular disease continues to be a critical public health issue in the United States, remaining the leading cause of death nationwide. In 2022, heart disease claimed over 700,000 lives—nearly 1 in every 5 deaths—underscoring the urgent need for early detection and intervention.1 Despite advances, many high‑risk patients remain undiagnosed until they experience serious cardiac events. The proposed rule by CMS marks a significant step toward broader access to innovative, evidence-based imaging tools that help identify high-risk cardiovascular patients earlier and more accurately.

“Elucid is encouraged by the addition of the Category I CPT code and payment level for coronary CTA with plaque analysis in the Calendar Year 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule,” said Elucid CEO Kelly Huang, PhD. “We commend CMS for ensuring that the proposed payment level reflects the clinical value, technological investment, and expertise needed to perform this service, enabling Medicare beneficiaries to access this technology.”

Coronary computed tomography angiography (CTA) with plaque analysis offers invaluable insights into plaque burden, composition, and morphology, enabling earlier and more accurate identification of high-risk patients who may benefit from targeted medical therapy and lifestyle interventions. Numerous studies have demonstrated that such non-invasive imaging enhances risk stratification and clinical decision-making while reducing the need for more invasive and costly diagnostic procedures.

“Elucid remains optimistic as we await the final publication of the code and payment, effective January 1, 2026,” said Huang. “We recognize the efforts of societies and physician organizations collaborating with the AMA and CMS to reach an appropriate payment level. We look forward to continued cooperation to enhance patient outcomes and access.”

The proposed rule outlines payment policies and rates for services furnished under Medicare Part B. The inclusion of coronary CTA with plaque analysis represents a significant advancement for precision cardiovascular care. It follows a new CMS rule that went into effect January 1, 2025, which doubled the amount paid to hospitals and outpatient clinics who perform cardiac CT scans from $175 to $357. This has already allowed more hospitals, particularly those in non-urban areas, to be able to offer this service, reducing disparities in care.

About Elucid

Elucid is a Boston-based AI medical technology company dedicated to developing technology designed to provide physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis (coronary plaque buildup), the root cause of cardiovascular disease. The company’s PlaqueIQTM image analysis software is designed to help physicians prioritize and personalize treatment based on actual disease, rather than population-based risk of disease. PlaqueIQ includes the only FDA-cleared computed tomography angiography (CTA) algorithm that objectively quantifies plaque morphology validated against ground truth histology, the gold standard for characterization of plaque, as indicated by renowned pathologists. PlaqueIQ equips physicians with critical information regarding the type and amount of plaque in arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke. Elucid is also pursuing an indication for FFRCT, derived from its plaque algorithm, to help identify coronary blockages and the extent of ischemia non-invasively. For more information, visit elucid.com.

1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart Disease Facts. Last reviewed January 24, 2024. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/heart-disease/about/index.html

Contacts

Media Contact:
Sam Choinski
Pazanga Health Communications
(860) 301-5058
schoinski@pazangahealth.com

Industry:

Elucid

Release Summary
Elucid applauds CMS inclusion of coronary CTA with plaque analysis in 2026 Proposed Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Sam Choinski
Pazanga Health Communications
(860) 301-5058
schoinski@pazangahealth.com

More News From Elucid

Elucid’s PlaqueIQ™ Image Analysis Software Included in EviCore Coverage Guidelines

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elucid, an AI medical technology company focused on providing physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis to drive patient-specific therapeutic decisions, today announced that EviCore, a radiology benefit manager, has updated its cardiac imaging guidelines to include coverage of coronary computed tomography angiography (CTA) plaque quantification (see pages 82-24), effective October 1, 2025. EviCore’s updated coverage guidelines for CPT Codes 0623T-0624T coul...

Elucid to Showcase PlaqueIQ™ at SCCT 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elucid, an AI medical technology company focused on providing physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis to drive patient-specific therapeutic decisions, will be featured along with its PlaqueIQ™ image analysis software at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT 2025), to be held July 17-20 at Palais des Congrès de Montréal. Elucid CEO Kelly Huang, PhD, will participate in the Novel Technologies keynote session, whi...

Elucid Appoints Dr. Robert Pelberg as New Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elucid, an AI medical technology company focused on providing physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis to drive patient-specific therapeutic decisions, has named Dr. Robert “Bob” Pelberg as its new senior vice president of medical affairs. A highly accomplished cardiologist and nationally recognized expert in cardiovascular computed tomography angiography (CCTA), Dr. Pelberg brings to Elucid decades of clinical experience and a deep understanding of advanc...
Back to Newsroom