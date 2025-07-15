Blue Buffalo Wilderness partners with actor and outdoorsman Taylor Lautner for Summer Adventure Series and Sweepstakes.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for summer, Blue Buffalo, the nation’s #1 most loved and trusted natural pet food brand, is partnering with actor, producer, and devoted dog dad Taylor Lautner to show how his pups stay energized with the brand’s high-protein, meat-rich Wilderness line. Lautner will capture how he prepares for summer adventures with his family, including fueling his dogs Remi and Lily with Blue Buffalo Wilderness dog food and treats. Lautner will showcase everything from behind-the-scenes glimpses into his action-packed summer vacation, to his pups living their best lives outdoors in a content series that will inspire his followers to venture into the wild.

Blue Buffalo Wilderness is made for adventure. Packed with real meat and high-quality ingredients, it’s the high-protein fuel active dogs need for every step of the journey.

Whether it's food or treats, you can feel good about choosing balanced nutrition that inspires exploration all summer long. Blue Buffalo Wilderness includes:

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Adult Chicken with Wholesome Grains: This high-protein, meat-rich recipe includes deboned chicken and wholesome grains for healthy complex carbohydrates.

This high-protein, meat-rich recipe includes deboned chicken and wholesome grains for healthy complex carbohydrates. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wild Bits Chicken Recipe: A healthy, nutritious treat with protein-rich chicken, plus vitamins and minerals to further reward your four-legged friends.

A healthy, nutritious treat with protein-rich chicken, plus vitamins and minerals to further reward your four-legged friends. Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wild Cuts: Add these delicious bites of real meat steeped in irresistible gravy to your favorite BLUE dry foods or serve as a savory snack.

This summer, Blue Buffalo is also running an exciting promotion on its Instagram account! Starting Tuesday, July 15, head to the @bluebuffalo Instagram page, comment your favorite place to adventure with your dog, and use #BLUEWildernessSweepstakes to enter the “Made for Adventure” Sweepstakes. One randomly selected winner will receive a year’s supply of Wilderness dog food and a Jeep ® Wrangler. T&C on bluebuffalo.com/wildsweeps (through 8/31).

To learn more about BLUE Wilderness, please visit bluebuffalo.com/natural-dog-food/wilderness and follow Blue Buffalo on Instagram at @bluebuffalo, Twitter at @bluebuffalo and Facebook at Facebook.com/BlueBuffalo.

About Blue Buffalo

Blue Buffalo, the nation’s #1 most loved and trusted natural pet food brand, started with a promise made to a lovable Airedale named Blue who struggled with cancer, the leading cause of death in dogs. His family, the Bishops, wanted to feed him the best food possible, so they searched for food with high-quality ingredients, but decided to create something even better – natural pet food for dogs and cats with nutritious ingredients, real meat first, and some of the highest standards in the industry. Since Day 1, BLUE’s team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists has carefully selected high-quality, natural ingredients and upheld its True BLUE Promise to dog and cat pet parents – real meat as the first ingredient with NO chicken (or poultry) by-product meals, NO corn, wheat or soy, and NO artificial flavors or preservatives. The result is a portfolio of high-quality, natural food and treats that both dogs and cats love. This simple idea: “Love them like family. Feed them like family.” lives on today in every Blue Buffalo recipe.