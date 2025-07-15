Trinity Hunt Partners Establishes Commercial Paving Services Platform with Investment in DACS Asphalt & Concrete

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, announced today a majority investment in DACS Asphalt & Concrete, a leading provider of commercial asphalt paving, concrete, and parking lot maintenance and repair services.

DACS represents the foundational investment of Trinity Hunt's commercial paving services platform, leveraging the firm's proven buy-and-build strategy to develop a leader in the highly fragmented commercial paving services sector.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, DACS specializes in commercial paving solutions, from ongoing maintenance, including cracksealing, sealcoating, and patching, to complete reconstruction. DACS focuses on proactive maintenance and repair services, providing optimal value to customers across Colorado.

"Selecting DACS’s future partner was a deliberate process, and Trinity Hunt’s approach and core values closely aligned with ours — they understood that DACS's people and culture are what drive our success,” shared Jason Dunn, CEO of DACS. “We look forward to collaborating with Trinity Hunt to grow the commercial paving services platform, while building upon the local-market foundation, long-term client relationships, and employee-first approach that define DACS.”

Trinity Hunt plans to support the platform's continued expansion through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. The platform will leverage a field-focused approach, providing strategic, financial, and operational resources to support partner company growth.

“Jason and the DACS team have built an exceptional business that strongly aligns with our vision for creating an industry-leading platform," said William Badarak, Principal at Trinity Hunt Partners. “We look forward to expanding the platform by partnering with like-minded operators, empowering local teams, and fostering a culture that prioritizes employee safety, supports career development, and reinforces a commitment to exceptional customer service.”

Trinity Hunt is actively seeking opportunities to expand its platform through partnerships with commercial paving services companies nationwide. For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com/contact.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Trinity Hunt Partners.

ABOUT DACS ASPHALT & CONCRETE

DACS Asphalt & Concrete is a leading provider of commercial asphalt paving, concrete, and parking lot maintenance and repair services. DACS serves a diversified customer base including corporations, commercial property managers, and HOAs across Denver, Colorado Springs, and Northern Colorado. DACS has been recognized as a Top 50 National Contractor by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine for five years in a row. For more information, visit www.dacs.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt’s mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones’ most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year periodi. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.