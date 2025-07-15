ByHeart Expands Availability of its "Best for Breastfed Babies" Infant Formula to 2,800+ Walmart Stores

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ByHeart, the next-generation infant nutrition company, today announced a 250% expansion of its national Walmart presence, growing from 1,100 stores to over 2,800+ locations nationwide this month. Widely praised for its patented protein blend that comes closest to breast milk and backed by a rigorous clinical trial, ByHeart has been named the “best infant formula for breastfed babies” by three leading parenting publications4. Taking on the legacy giants of infant formula — and winning shelf space — this increase in retail footprint underscores ByHeart's commitment to making its clinically proven5, U.S.-manufactured6 infant formula accessible to more families through one of the most trusted retailers in America.

Since launching in Walmart stores in September 2024, ByHeart has seen exceptional growth and adoption, driven by rising consumer demand for clean, U.S.-made products in the baby formula aisle. The expansion also includes Walmart’s rollout of ByHeart’s new “Anywhere Pack,” a one-of-a-kind travel-friendly format designed for ease, portability, and real-world parenting. This deeper collaboration positions ByHeart within reach of millions more American families seeking trusted formula options.

"Walmart's support signals a fundamental shift—parents are seeking a no-compromise infant formula with all-in-one benefits for their baby’s health," said Mia Funt, Co-Founder and President of ByHeart. "This expansion lets us serve more families with our next-generation formula that features a closest-to-breast-milk patented protein blend and is backed by a major clinical trial and three Clean Label certifications—nourishing babies while upholding exceptionally high quality standards."

ByHeart was the first new infant formula company in over 15 years to vertically integrate its supply chain—owning its research, development, and manufacturing in the United States—and building resilience into a fragile ecosystem. Through its collaboration with Walmart, ByHeart offers families the security of reliable domestic production at an accessible price point.

"In today's economic climate, families shouldn't have to choose between quality and affordability when it comes to their baby's nutrition," said Ryland Allen, Vice President, Merchandising, Baby, Walmart U.S. “Walmart remains committed to fighting inflation by making essential products like ByHeart more accessible. The expansion of ByHeart at Walmart, combined with their domestic manufacturing excellence, allows us to offer premium infant formula at accessible prices that parents can trust."

ByHeart’s expansion also fuels economic development in rural communities across America. In Reading, PA, the company will grow its facility workforce by more than 200% this year, thanks to state investment and formula tax credits. In Portland, OR, ByHeart has grown its workforce by over 500%, and in Allerton, IA, by over 50%. This domestic approach enables end-to-end control over product development, ingredient quality, and pricing, while supporting significant job creation and economic investment across multiple states.

“We’re building a different kind of formula company — one that invests in local economies, delivers industry-first nutrition science, and sets a new standard for quality and transparency,” said Ron Belldegrun, Co-Founder and CEO. “We didn’t outsource our product — we built it from the ground up, right here in the U.S.”

ByHeart continues to ensure parents can have peace of mind that the formula they choose for their babies will be consistently available when and where they need it, making feeding decisions easier and more reliable for families nationwide. For more information about ByHeart's Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, please visit https://byheart.com.

About ByHeart

Founded in 2016, ByHeart is a next-generation infant nutrition company that was built from the ground up to obsessively innovate and improve nutrition on behalf of babies. As one of the only fully integrated, FDA-registered infant formula brands in the U.S., ByHeart is driven by nutritional excellence and uncompromising quality standards. With manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Iowa, the company is committed to handpicking the finest certified-clean ingredients, controlling every step of R&D, and using a closest-to-breast-milk patented protein blend to provide parents with peace of mind and transparency. As a result, ByHeart is the first U.S.-made infant formula company to earn all three prestigious certifications from the Clean Label Project. ByHeart is available at ByHeart.com and in over 11,000 retail stores nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Albertsons, and more. For more information on ByHeart, visit https://byheart.com.

1 The Bump, Baby Innovation Awards, Parents' Pick Awards

2 Based on Clean Label Project, Purity Award Certification

3 vs. a leading infant formula

4 What to Expect, Parents, Baby Center

5 vs. a leading infant formula

6 with globally sourced ingredients