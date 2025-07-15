Agero Helps Polestar Deliver Industry-Leading Roadside Assistance to EV Owners

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, the leading white-label provider of digital driver assistance services and software for the majority of automotive and auto insurance companies, has partnered with Polestar Automotive USA Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNY), serving as the exclusive roadside assistance provider for the Swedish electric performance car brand in the U.S. Building on 50 years of expertise, Agero brings its award-winning technology, vast service provider network, and unmatched EV experience to meet the high expectations of Polestar owners.

As consumer adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates, with a projected 12.61% annual growth rate through 2029, drivers are looking for an elevated ownership experience that meets the unique needs of these innovative vehicles.

“Agero is a partner in the truest sense. Their stellar communication, transparency and responsiveness are unrivaled,” said Laura Chamoun, Head of Customer Experience, North America at Polestar. “Agero’s longevity in the automotive industry, white-glove service offerings, and expertise in servicing electric vehicles have proven invaluable in guiding our company’s roadside assistance program to ensure that owning a Polestar remains an exceptional experience for our drivers.”

Polestar sought a partner that specializes in the unique service needs of EVs while delivering a best-in-class experience. Agero’s combination of a curated service network, extensive EV proficiency, and a customizable, data-driven platform creates an unparalleled end-to-end user experience. Agero also provides critical support for Polestar Connect, enabling SOS emergency services and automatic crash response.

“We are deeply honored to work alongside Polestar as its exclusive roadside assistance provider,” said Jon Greene, Agero’s Vice President of Client Success. “The EV market is a dynamic space that continues to grow, and we believe there is tremendous opportunity to unlock further innovation together. We are committed to providing Polestar drivers the unparalleled roadside assistance that reflects the premium experience they expect. This is only the beginning, as we remain focused on innovating the EV experience and introducing new services to address the evolving needs of Polestar owners.”

Agero delivers a broad suite of services designed to transform the Polestar owner experience, including:

Specialized EV Roadside Assistance: Leveraging knowledge from servicing 250,000 EV roadside incidents last year, Agero provides expert care for unique EV needs. Drivers can easily access assistance via the in-car CONNECT button, the Polestar app, or by phone.

Leveraging knowledge from servicing 250,000 EV roadside incidents last year, Agero provides expert care for unique EV needs. Drivers can easily access assistance via the in-car CONNECT button, the Polestar app, or by phone. Transparent Digital Experience: Agero’s mobile platform empowers drivers with digital service requests, live truck tracking, and status updates, ensuring full visibility and control throughout the service event.

Agero’s mobile platform empowers drivers with digital service requests, live truck tracking, and status updates, ensuring full visibility and control throughout the service event. Integrated Safety and Crash Response: Through Polestar Connect integration, Agero’s automatic crash detection enables faster emergency response and vehicle retrieval, providing critical peace of mind.

Through Polestar Connect integration, Agero’s automatic crash detection enables faster emergency response and vehicle retrieval, providing critical peace of mind. Proactive Customer Care: In the rare event of a service issue, a dedicated team provides proactive and empathetic follow-up to resolve any issues and ensure driver satisfaction.

In the rare event of a service issue, a dedicated team provides proactive and empathetic follow-up to resolve any issues and ensure driver satisfaction. Actionable Performance Insights: Agero provides Polestar with detailed reporting, live dashboards, and direct customer feedback for complete transparency and continuous program improvement.

Agero further ensures a seamless experience by developing and distributing print and video-based vehicle handling training materials for its provider network and the industry at large.

Since the launch of the first commercially available plug-in hybrid in 2010, Agero has identified the need for an enhanced EV driver experience that provides brand-building roadside assistance catering to the unique service requirements of these vehicles. The company leverages insights from a wide range of EV makes and models to train service providers and dispatch agents to deliver specialized care while creating service enhancements that delight today’s EV driver.

To learn more about how Agero can help take your electric vehicle roadside experience to the next level, visit https://www.agero.com/products-services/electric-vehicle-experience.

About Agero

Wherever drivers go, we’re leading the way. Agero’s mission is to reimagine the vehicle ownership experience through a powerful combination of passionate people and data-driven technology, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their customers. As the #1 B2B, white-label provider of digital driver assistance services, we’re pushing the industry in a new direction, taking manual processes, and redefining them as digital, transparent, and connected. This includes: an industry-leading dispatch management platform powered by Swoop; configurable, white-label roadside assistance; comprehensive accident management services; and a growing marketplace of services, discounts and support enabled by a robust partner ecosystem.

The company has over 150 million vehicle coverage points in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and many others. Managing one of the largest national networks of independent service providers, Agero responds to approximately 12 million service events annually. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand with a focus on uncompromised design and innovation, and the ambition to accelerate the change towards a sustainable future. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar has three models in its line-up: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, and Polestar 4. Planned models include the Polestar 5 four-door GT (to be introduced in 2025), the Polestar 6 roadster and the Polestar 7 compact SUV. With its vehicles currently manufactured on two continents, North America and Asia, Polestar plans to diversify its manufacturing footprint further, with production of Polestar 7 planned in Europe.

Polestar has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and has set an ambitious roadmap to reach its climate targets: halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 per-vehicle-sold and become climate-neutral across its value chain by 2040. Polestar’s comprehensive sustainability strategy covers the four areas of Climate, Transparency, Circularity, and Inclusion.