Triton Digital Partners With ekoz.ai to Bring AI-Generated Host-Read Podcast Ads to Spreaker

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As advertisers look for ways to scale the performance of host-read podcast ads without overburdening creators, Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, is introducing a new solution, powered by AI voice technology.

To power this new capability, Spreaker, part of Triton Digital and the iHeartMedia family of brands, has partnered with ekoz.ai to bring scalable, programmatic host-read ad inventory to market using AI-powered voice cloning.

ekoz.ai uses its AI-driven solution to deliver host-read podcast ads across a wide range of shows, especially in the mid- and long-tail of the podcast market. The integration gives advertisers a new way to programmatically plan, buy, and deliver ads into one of podcasting’s most effective formats at scale, while enabling creators to access premium campaigns without taking on additional work.

“We’re always looking for more partners who help us bring new opportunities to podcasters," said Sharon Taylor, EVP, Podcast and Content Delivery, Triton Digital. "ekoz.ai does exactly that. By enabling scalable host-read ads that preserve the authenticity and control creators value, they’re helping us unlock a new revenue stream for podcasters and deliver more value to advertisers."

Through the ekoz.ai platform, podcast hosts opt in to clone their voice sample “eko,” making their voice and ad inventory available to advertisers. Scripts are generated by AI from advertiser talking points and personalized to each host. The ads are then created in the host’s own voice, host-approved, and delivered to their show, preserving authenticity while reducing manual workload. The integration launched through private marketplace deals with select Spreaker podcasts and is already delivering millions of impressions to market.

"We’ve built the first AI solution that allows advertisers to get host read ads at scale, and lets podcast hosts expand their influence, without losing what makes them unique,” said Marty Avallone, CEO of ekoz.ai. “Hosts keep full control over how their voice is used and which ads run. They boost revenue and deliver a better listening experience, without taking on more work. After all, it’s still their voice, just working harder for them.”

Spreaker, part of the Triton Digital and iHeartMedia family, continues to focus on expanding monetization access for independent creators and publishers across its platform. This new partnership adds a programmatic option for host-read ads, bringing AI-driven scale to one of podcasting’s most trusted formats.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Spreaker

Spreaker, part of the iHeartMedia family, is a leading podcast hosting, creation, and monetization platform designed to empower both individual creators and large podcast publishers. With an extensive suite of user-friendly tools, Spreaker supports podcast production, distribution, and advanced monetization strategies, making it easier for podcasters to grow and thrive. To learn more, visit [https://www.spreaker.com/].

About ekoz.ai

ekoz.ai is the only AI-powered podcast advertising solution dedicated to helping podcast creators expand their voice, monetizing their content more effectively while maintaining their unique voice and authenticity. And for advertisers delivering the programmatic scale and efficiency they require, while maintaining the efficacy of host read ads. To learn more visit [https://www.ekoz.ai/].