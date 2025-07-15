Conduit Power and Gruppo AB Form Strategic Partnership to Supply Best-in-Class Power to Datacenters and the Grid

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduit Power, LLC (“Conduit”), an independent power producer and leading provider of distributed power solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Gruppo AB (“AB”), one of the largest and most prominent global providers of power generation solutions based on INNIO Jenbacher engines, as the main supplier for the Power Projects in its portfolio. Under this strategic partnership, AB has dedicated engines and integration capacity to Conduit through a multi-year availability contract for the development of power solutions for datacenters, commercial and industrial customers, and generation directly into the grid.

Conduit was established in 2022 with the backing of Grey Rock Investment Partners to develop, own, and operate permanent and semi-permanent distributed power generation assets. Initially focused on mitigating flared methane through onsite power solutions, the company quickly expanded to deliver reliable energy directly to the grid - strengthening its stability and resilience in the face of growing demand. “The grid is facing a critical shortage of dispatchable power, and we saw an opportunity to offer a true solution with a reliable and experienced partner such as Gruppo AB,” said Conduit CEO Matt Herpich.

The rapid expansion of datacenters has exacerbated the critical need for power. Gruppo AB and Conduit have jointly designed a unique hybrid gas plus battery power solution for datacenters based on single units blocks of 50MW each, that emphasizes reliability, sustainability and speed-to-market. The 50MW blocks can be combined to match the unique power needs of each project. Data center and AI development is an arms race, and Conduit enables its partners to power their operations in 18 months instead of waiting 5+ years on new grid interconnect requests. “We are so pleased to be working with Conduit. They have a proven ability to innovate and execute and were the clear choice when we began looking for a partner in the U.S.,” said Gruppo AB President and Founder, Angelo Baronchelli.

“We are very proud to have been selected by Conduit as their main supplier for the realization of cutting-edge Power Projects. This collaboration represents one further step for the AB’s growth in the U.S., a market where we are committed to deliver reliable, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions tailored to the evolving needs of this important area,” said AB Energy USA General Manager, Giuseppe Fiorella.

About Conduit Power

Conduit Power is an Independent Power Producer (“IPP”) and services platform established to design, build, own and operate natural gas and battery storage power generation for commercial and industrial customers. Conduit’s mission is to offer total power solutions that help our customers accelerate in-service dates, lower costs, improve operations, reduce carbon emissions, and capture more value for natural gas. For more information, please visit www.conduitpower.co.

About Gruppo AB

Gruppo AB was founded by Angelo Baronchelli in 1981 in Italy (headquarters in Orzinuovi, Brescia) and has expanded its operations globally to now include more than 20 countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. AB offers a range of integrated power solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. It has a longstanding and strategic partnership with Jenbacher (INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG), an Austrian manufacturer specializing in gas engines and cogeneration modules. Starting from the cogeneration sector, AB has progressively expanded its scope to include biofuels. The company has developed advanced purification and liquefaction processes for RNG and CO₂, coupled with highly effective emissions treatment technologies.

For more information, please visit www.gruppoab.com.

About Grey Rock Investment Partners

Founded in 2013, Grey Rock Investment Partners is a Dallas-based private equity firm that invests across the energy value chain focusing on investments in natural resources, geothermal power, carbon capture and sequestration, industrial decarbonization, power optimization, and methane abatement on behalf of institutional investors.

For more information, please visit www.grey-rock.com.