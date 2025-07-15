Bluefin and Allied Electronics Secure Petroleum Retail with PCI-Validated P2PE Integration

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, a global leader in payment and data security, today announced a partnership with Allied Electronics to bring Bluefin’s PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) solution, Decryptx®, to Allied’s NeXGen PRIME forecourt controller platform.

NeXGen PRIME fuses the performance of Allied’s NeXGen Forecourt Controller with the advanced AEGIS hardware platform to deliver a best-in-class automation solution for retail petroleum and convenience store operators. As Bluefin’s integrated partner for Commercial Fuel, Allied currently supports more than 500 live locations using the joint solution to protect sensitive cardholder data.

The integration of Decryptx® provides an added layer of security by encrypting payment data at the point of interaction – such as fuel dispensers or in-store terminals – and keeping it encrypted through to decryption in Bluefin’s secure environment. This not only protects against cyber threats but also helps petroleum retailers and grocery stores simplify PCI DSS compliance, reduce risk, and build consumer trust.

With over 52,000 interface devices deployed globally and a client roster that includes Pilot, Casey’s, Love’s, and QuikTrip, Allied is a trusted leader in forecourt automation. The addition of Bluefin’s P2PE technology ensures their customers are equipped to meet the rising demands of payment security in complex, high-volume environments.

“Our goal is to make enterprise-grade payment security accessible and practical for all retail fueling environments,” said Sean Gately, Vice President of Security Solutions at Bluefin. “This integration brings together Allied’s innovation and Bluefin’s P2PE expertise to protect both merchants and consumers at the pump and in-store.”

“Security is critical in today’s fueling landscape, and Bluefin’s P2PE solution enhances our ability to deliver both protection and performance to our customers,” said Bob Danford, Strategic Account Manager, Allied Electronics. “Together, we’re raising the standard for secure, compliant, and future-ready forecourt technology.”

About Allied Electronics

Founded in 1978, Allied Electronics is a trusted leader in service station automation and forecourt technology, serving major oil companies, travel plazas, convenience stores, casinos, and other markets across North America. The company develops and maintains the NeXGen Prime and Aegis forecourt controllers and supports over 52,000 interface devices worldwide, partnering with top-tier fuel dispenser, tank gauge, car wash, and price sign manufacturers. Allied also operates the industry’s largest online petroleum parts superstore, offering more than 58,000 products for brands like Gilbarco, Tokheim, and Wayne. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to future-ready automation, Allied empowers service stations to meet the evolving demands of the 21st century.

About Bluefin

Bluefin is a global leader in payment and data security, specializing in PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and vaultless tokenization to protect cardholder data, PII, and PHI. Our product suite includes both integrated and vendor-agnostic solutions, enabling enterprises, organizations, and SaaS platforms to secure sensitive data with business flexibility. We work with 300+ partners to serve 35,000 clients in 60 countries, securing over 2.5 billion pieces of data annually. Bluefin is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria, and is a Participating Organization of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). For more information, visit www.bluefin.com.