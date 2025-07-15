Cyware and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Operationalized Threat Intelligence to State, Local, Tribal and Territorial Agencies

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyware, the industry leader in threat intelligence operationalization, collaboration and orchestrated response, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Cyware’s Public Sector distributor, making Cyware’s solutions available to State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

As cyberattacks on public infrastructure increase in scale and complexity, organizations face mounting pressure to improve threat visibility, coordination and response — often with limited resources and fragmented systems. SLTT agencies play a foundational role in the nation’s cyber resilience, and this partnership streamlines the path to stronger, AI-powered defenses.

“SLTT agencies are on the front lines of today’s cyber battlefield, yet they’re often underserved when it comes to advanced defense capabilities,” said Tom Stockmeyer, Managing Director of Government at Cyware. “Our partnership with Carahsoft ensures these agencies can rapidly access and implement Cyware’s AI-driven solutions. It’s about delivering meaningful outcomes, better protection, faster response and stronger community resilience.”

Cyware empowers agencies through unified threat intelligence ingestion, sharing and response — integrated with key Public Sector resources such as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)’s Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) program, and multiple Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs), including MS-ISAC and Health-ISAC. The platform supports real-time collaboration and automation across cyber operations, enabling SLTT organizations to act faster and with greater precision to strengthen their cyber defenses.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft is a significant step forward in empowering SLTT agencies with the right tools to defend against cyber threats,” said Shashi Nair, Head of Channel at Cyware. “By combining Carahsoft’s trusted procurement channels with Cyware’s cutting-edge solutions, we’re making it easier for these agencies to quickly adopt and operationalize threat intelligence and response capabilities. This collaboration will help streamline the path to stronger, more resilient cybersecurity for our Public Sector partners.”

Cyware’s solutions are designed to address the unique needs of Public Sector teams, with support for specific Government use capabilities such as ACS Markings, flexible deployment options (cloud or on-premise), scalability for agencies of all sizes, and alignment with key compliance initiatives. Cyware is currently “StateRAMP In Process” and supports SLTT teams leveraging the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) and other funding vehicles.

“Cyware’s solutions are a valuable addition to Carahsoft’s cybersecurity portfolio for the Public Sector,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions. “We’re proud to work with our resellers to support SLTT customers in their efforts to modernize their cyber defenses with AI-powered tools that improve intelligence sharing, collaboration and incident response.”

Cyware’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Cyware@carahsoft.com; or read this blog, Bridging the Threat Intelligence Gap: Why SLTT Governments Can’t Afford to Wait.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operational threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.