Porter Cabin Crew File Union Application With CIRB

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter cabin crew, with the support of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), have filed an application with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to certify a union to represent approximately 1,200 cabin crew at Porter Airlines.

“Porter cabin crew work hard to keep the public safe in the air and on the ground,” said CUPE National President Mark Hancock. “They deserve a best-in-class contract and union representation, and that’s exactly what they will get with CUPE.”

After the CIRB has reviewed the application, they will issue a decision on whether CUPE will become the legal bargaining agent for Porter cabin crew. If successful, Porter cabin crew will have the full resources of Canada’s largest union – and Canada’s largest flight attendant union – at their disposal.

“Porter is an amazing Canadian success story, and cabin crew deserve to share in that success,” said CUPE National Secretary-Treasurer Candace Rennick. “By voting to form their union with CUPE, Porter cabin crew are ensuring they have a strong voice in the workplace to keep making their jobs even better.”

CUPE represents 18,500 cabin crew at airlines large and small across the country. For the past 40 years, CUPE has worked with flight attendants to raise the bar across the industry, with better wages and health and safety protections, improved cabin air quality standards, better premiums for extended duty days, and an end to restrictive and often discriminatory uniform and grooming policies.

