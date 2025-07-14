Sinclair Launches Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, Joins the American Cancer Society to Raise Awareness and Support Free Rides to Medical Treatment

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinclair today announced a collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to launch Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, a nationwide campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the transportation barriers people with cancer face in accessing lifesaving treatment. The campaign spotlights the American Cancer Society Road To Recovery® program, which provides free rides to treatment for those in need, while encouraging volunteerism and financial support.

As part of the initiative, Sinclair will produce content to air within its newscasts from July 14–27. In addition to news coverage, Sinclair stations will air a 30-minute special highlighting the American Cancer Society Road To Recovery® program on July 26/27, and which will stream on stations’ websites on July 23. The Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer special will feature interviews with volunteer drivers and people with cancer receiving treatment, sharing powerful stories that underscore the program’s life-changing impact and the growing need for more community involvement.

The stations, and Tennis Channel, will also feature public service announcements and a robust social media campaign to share stories of impact and highlight ways the public can get involved including:

Volunteering to Drive: Learn how to become a Road To Recovery® driver and support people with cancer in your local community.

Learn how to become a driver and support people with cancer in your local community. Donate: Contributions will help fund transportation, lodging and patient navigation services.

Contributions will help fund transportation, lodging and patient navigation services. Get Help: For those currently facing transportation challenges, the campaign will provide resources to access American Cancer Society support.

“Through Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, we’re proud to join with the American Cancer Society to shine a light on a critical but often overlooked issue—how something as simple as a ride can mean the difference between treatment and missed care,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media, Sinclair. “We hope to inspire our viewers to take action, whether by donating, volunteering, or sharing the message.”

For more information on Sinclair Cares: Help Drive Out Cancer, including how to receive help, become a volunteer driver, or make a donation, visit www.SinclairCares.com.

About Sinclair Cares:

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc.’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support community and charitable endeavors through volunteerism, fundraising, and storytelling. Recent partnerships include The American Red Cross, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), NAMI, Reading is Fundamental, and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 85 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest; and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. Sinclair’s AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Category: General