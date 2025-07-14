Associates in Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, Ltd. Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the St. Louis market through its partnership with Associates in Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, Ltd. (AIDCS).

Upon joining AIDCS in 1991 and then becoming the practice owner in 1993, Dr. James Donnelly has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater St. Louis, Missouri market. Dr. Donnelly is dedicated to providing personalized and professional skin care at its one location in Chesterfield, MO on the St. Luke’s Hospital-Chesterfield campus.

Dr. Donnelly is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree and completed his dermatology residency at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Dr. Donnelly commented, “My staff and I are excited to join the Epiphany team. Epiphany is committed to growing in both the St. Louis market and the state of Missouri at-large, while making patients their top priority. Epiphany’s mission and values dovetail with what we believe in – integrity and providing excellent medical dermatology care for our patients. We look forward to working with Epiphany to maintain the highest standards of quality patient care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Donnelly and his staff to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Donnelly and his colleagues, we have been impressed by their commitment to quality care and being accessible to patients in the community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in St. Louis.”

Through this partnership, Dr. Donnelly and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Donnely’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 106 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.