Scipher and Savant Bio Partner to Build the Most Comprehensive Clinico-Genomic Dataset in Rheumatoid Arthritis

NEW YORK & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scipher Medicine, a leader in precision immunology, and Savant Bio, a Roivant-backed health data infrastructure company, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to build the world’s most advanced clinicogenomic dataset in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The collaboration aims to generate high-resolution insights to support academic research, clinical trial design, therapeutic strategy, and real-world evidence generation.

The collaboration centers on transforming real-world data from the electronic health records (EHRs) of patients tested with Scipher’s clinically validated molecular signature test that predicts non-response to TNF inhibitor therapies, PrismRA®. These data will be converted into structured, analysis-ready formats. By integrating deep genomic insights with comprehensive clinical context, the partnership aims to generate actionable real-world evidence to accelerate drug development in RA and related autoimmune conditions.

“Enormous potential is locked inside real-world clinical data, but much of it lives in an unstructured form,” said Brian Moriarty, Co-Founder of Savant Bio. “By linking Scipher’s validated genomic insights with structured patient journeys, we are creating the foundation for the next generation of real-world evidence to enable faster studies, richer evidence, and more targeted therapies in RA.”

Savant’s platform uses large language models (LLMs), paired with domain-specific quality controls, to extract structured variables from free-text clinical documentation, such as physician notes and pathology reports. Key enriched dimensions include biologic sequencing, disease activity scores (e.g., CDAI, DAS28), steroid exposure, radiographic findings, and treatment durability. Each output undergoes rigorous review to ensure accuracy and consistency and can be linked to claims, labs, and prescribing data for longitudinal analysis.

“As the leader in autoimmune transcriptomic data, we’ve long believed that combining molecular precision with real-world outcomes is key to advancing drug development in autoimmune disease,” said Reg Seeto, CEO of Scipher Medicine. “By integrating structured clinical data through Savant’s platform, we aim to enhance the utility of the growing Scipher dataset for applications ranging from trial design to market access — and ultimately support more personalized, evidence-driven treatment strategies in autoimmune diseases.”

Initial structuring is underway on a cohort of more than 6,000 PrismRA-tested patients, creating one of the most comprehensive genomically defined RA cohorts with structured EHR data. Additional expansion is planned. The dataset will support critical use cases, including:

Validating real-world predictors of treatment response

Mapping treatment sequencing and disease control

Building precision cohorts for post-TNFi trials

Supporting post-market studies and label expansion

The enriched dataset will be made available through collaborative research initiatives, co-publications, and structured licensing partnerships. Interested organizations are encouraged to engage early to help shape use cases and gain preliminary access to insights.

About Scipher Medicine Scipher Medicine is redefining drug development in autoimmune diseases through its precision diagnostics platform, real-world data, and network biology. The company’s Prism® platform uses genomic signatures to guide therapeutic selection and generate insights into treatment response. Scipher has built the largest genomic biobank in RA, which is coupled with access to EHR data from a network of over 3 million rheumatology patients. Learn more at www.sciphermedicine.com.

About Savant Bio Savant is transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations unlock the value trapped in unstructured medical data. Its data abstraction platform combines advanced large language models with domain-specific quality controls to convert free-text clinical records into structured, analysis-ready data — efficiently, accurately, and at scale. Backed by Roivant, Savant partners with leading institutions across healthcare, life sciences, and research to deliver sharper insights and better outcomes. Learn more at www.savantbio.com.