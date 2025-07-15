AECOM announces cash tender offer for any and all 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM) today announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for any and all of its $997,293,000 principal amount outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). A comprehensive description of the terms of the Tender Offer is included in AECOM's Offer to Purchase, dated July 15, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery” and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the “Offer Documents”).

The following table summarizes the material pricing terms of the Tender Offer, which is being made upon, and is subject to, the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer Documents.

CUSIP Nos Outstanding Principal Amount Title of Notes U.S. Treasury Reference Security Bloomberg Reference Page Fixed Spread 00774CAB3 00774CAA5 U0081CAA0 $997,293,000 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027 4.375% due December 15, 2026 PX4 50 bps Expand

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by AECOM (the “Expiration Date”). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Date will be valid unless delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 23, 2025 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Date”). Tenders of Notes may be withdrawn any time at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2025, by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.

The consideration (the “Total Consideration”) offered for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield to December 15, 2026, based on the bid-side price of the Reference Security specified in the table above, as quoted on the Bloomberg Bond Trader PX4 page as of 11:00 a.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by AECOM. In addition to the Total Consideration, AECOM will also pay accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Initial Settlement Date (as defined below). The settlement date for Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn and accepted for purchase and delivered at or prior to the Expiration Date is expected to be July 22, 2025, the next business day after the Expiration Date (the “Initial Settlement Date”). The settlement date for Notes delivered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase is expected to be July 24, 2025, the next business day after the Guaranteed Delivery Date (the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”). For the avoidance of doubt, accrued interest will cease to accrue on the Initial Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Tender Offer, whether such Notes are purchased on the Initial Settlement Date or the Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date.

Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date, or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date, and tender their Notes at or prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, in order to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration.

AECOM’s obligation to accept for purchase and to pay for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, including, among others, AECOM having raised net proceeds from its concurrently commenced offering of $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the “New Notes Offering”), which, together with cash on hand or other immediately available funds, are sufficient to fund the purchase of all Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer (such condition, the “Financing Condition”).

In addition, concurrently with the pricing of the New Notes Offering, the Company intends to issue a conditional notice of redemption to the holders of the Notes to redeem any and all Notes that remain outstanding after completion of the Tender Offer at a make-whole redemption price based on a make-whole spread of 50 basis points over the yield of the Reference Security specified above, calculated pursuant to the applicable provisions of the indenture governing the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date of redemption. The date of redemption is expected to be August 14, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption of any and all Notes that remain outstanding after completion of the Tender Offer will be made in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture, and will be conditioned upon the satisfaction of the Financing Condition.

The Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments that may be issued or otherwise incurred in connection with the New Notes Offering. AECOM reserves the right, subject to applicable law, in its sole discretion, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer at any time and from time to time; (ii) extend or terminate the Tender Offer; or (iii) otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect. AECOM is not soliciting consents from holders of securities in connection with the Tender Offer.

AECOM has retained BofA Securities to act as exclusive Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. D.F. King and Co., Inc. has been retained to serve as both the tender and information agent (the “Tender and Information Agent”) for the Tender Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Tender Offer, please contact: BofA Securities at debt_advisory@bofa.com (email), (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or (646) 743-2120 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and other related materials should be directed to D.F. King and Co., Inc. at aecom@dfking.com (email), (888) 887-0082 (U.S. Toll Free), (212) 365-6884 (Banks and Brokers).

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are available at the following web address: www.dfking.com/AECOM.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new debt securities, or a notice of redemption of the Notes. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer Documents, which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will AECOM accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

None of AECOM, its affiliates, their respective board of directors, the Dealer Manager, the trustee of the Notes or the Tender and Information Agent makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024.

