Arizona State University Expands Partnership with Aramark: Expertise Across Industries Creates Holistic Hospitality Experience

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arizona State University (ASU), one of the largest universities in the United States, is expanding its partnership with Aramark, adding that company’s expertise in other industries to the collegiate hospitality services it currently provides. This customized, comprehensive approach will deliver innovations in collegiate dining, high-end catering, sports facility concessions and club services, and vending to the 18-year relationship with the university, repeatedly ranked as the No. 1 “Most Innovative School” by US News & World Report.

“Aramark’s understanding of ASU's mission, combined with our ability to deliver tailored solutions across our portfolio, was key to expanding this partnership,” said Marc Bruno, COO of Aramark U.S. Food and Facilities. “Aramark is looking forward to continuing its journey with ASU, fostering a vibrant campus environment that supports the university's vision and enhances the overall experience for students, faculty, and the community.”

The new agreement leverages the company’s collective strength and vast resources and provides ASU with a holistic hospitality ecosystem, connecting student life, athletic events, and community involvement and engagement.

“Building on our 18-year partnership with Aramark, Sun Devils will continue to enjoy the first-rate food quality and service they are accustomed to — from dining halls to arenas, and in vending and retail kiosks across our campuses,” said Rudy Bellavia, Vice President of University Business Services and Chief Procurement Officer.

“The ASU team was diligent in a competitive selection and negotiation process, delivering a 15-year best-in-class agreement with Aramark,” Bellavia said. “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Aramark to provide innovative services and sustainable offerings to our Sun Devil community.”

Through this multi-divisional business approach, Aramark has successfully created a unified and comprehensive campus experience that will enhance the guest experience and align with ASU's mission and goals.

Campus Dining and University Club

Aramark will continue to showcase its award-winning hospitality program at ASU, deepening its offerings beyond collegiate dining. ASU will serve as a new training ground for Aramark’s “Accelerate to Leadership (A2L)” program for early career talent development, and a partnership with ASU’s Luminosity Lab will prepare solutions for future global business challenges.

ASU’s Pitchforks dining hall will be transformed to create Pitchforks Global Residential Restaurant, and the Downtown, Polytechnic, and West Valley campuses will have substantive updates made to their dining facilities.

Aramark will also now provide catering services at the members-only University Club, partnering with Atlasta, a family-owned catering firm with a rich history at ASU. This collaboration combines local expertise with Aramark's extensive supply chain and purchasing power, ensuring an elevated dining experience for club members.

Sun Devil Athletics

Aramark's Sports + Entertainment division, the award-winning food and beverage provider at more than 60 premier stadiums, arenas, and sports facilities across North America, will expand its portfolio of Big 12 Conference clients by adding Sun Devil Athletics to its roster.

Bringing its professional and collegiate sports experience to the university’s stadiums and arenas, Aramark will modernize the food and beverage programs with new food concepts, advancements designed to improve the speed of service at concession stands, and an increased variety of food and beverage offerings. Additionally, infrastructure improvements are planned to improve the overall fan experience. Aramark will leverage data science insights to inform new offerings and upgrades, ensuring that fan satisfaction and performance are continuously enhanced.

Food Vending and Refreshment Offerings

To round out Aramark’s campus presence, ASU will add a robust convenience retail program, with technology-driven micro-markets and new vending options. The focus will be on increased variety, enhanced offerings, and innovation in vending services.

About Arizona State University

Arizona State University, ranked the No. 1 “Most Innovative School” in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 10 years in succession, has forged the model for a New American University. Repeatedly ranked No. 1, ASU has topped more than 20 lists in the last three years: No. 1 in the U.S. for global impact (Times Higher Education) and No. 1 in the U.S. for sustainable practices (Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education). ASU is a comprehensive public research institution, measured not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes and how they succeed; advancing research and discovery of public value; and assuming fundamental responsibility for the economic, social, cultural and overall health of the communities it serves. ASU operates on the principles that learning is a personal and original journey for each student; that they thrive on experience and that the process of discovery cannot be bound by traditional academic disciplines. Through innovation and a commitment to accessibility, ASU has drawn pioneering researchers to its faculty even as it expands opportunities for qualified students, attracting some of the highest-quality students from all 50 states and more than 130 nations.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 16 countries around the world with food and facilities management. Because of our hospitality culture, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.