AdventHealth and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Access to High-Quality Health Care in Northwest Georgia

ROME, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdventHealth and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia (Anthem) are pleased to announce a new multi-year contractual agreement that ensures continued access to high-quality, compassionate care for Anthem members across Northwest Georgia.

This agreement solidifies the long-standing partnership between two of the region’s most trusted health care organizations. It guarantees that Anthem members will maintain in-network access to AdventHealth’s comprehensive network, including AdventHealth Redmond, AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group.

Anthem, recognized as Georgia’s premier health insurance provider, serves millions of members with a commitment to affordability, innovation and access to care. Through this renewed partnership, members will continue to benefit from AdventHealth’s nationally recognized programs in heart care, cancer care, neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, urology, primary care and more.

“We’re grateful to continue collaborating with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia for the benefit of the community,” said Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Georgia and AdventHealth Redmond. “Together, we’re working to make it easier for individuals and families to access the care they need to feel whole.”

AdventHealth operates the region’s most expansive health care network, with three hospitals, three emergency departments and more than 40 outpatient locations serving residents of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. This agreement ensures that patients can continue to receive care close to home from providers they know and trust.

“We rely on our valuable partnership with AdventHealth in Northwest Georgia to ensure our members have access to quality health care,” said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia. “Together, we can continue to collaborate on the ways we can improve health outcomes for our members utilizing critical data to maintain quality care while keeping health care costs affordable.”

The renewed contract represents a significant step forward in strengthening health care access, affordability and continuity for families and individuals throughout the region.

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care to nearly nine million people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ. ​For the latest information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/News.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Care Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.