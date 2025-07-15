Mentor Media Accelerates Global EDI Integration by up to 60% with Boomi

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the leader in AI-driven automation, today announced that Mentor Media, a leading global supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Singapore, has reduced onboarding by up to 50 percent and accelerated Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) integration by up to 60 percent using the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

Serving Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide, Mentor Media uses EDI as a core transaction mechanism for managing business-critical processes. Previously, the company’s integration processes were highly manual and fragmented. Staff had to build and maintain individual custom modules to connect disparate systems. There was no holistic visibility into these integrations, and the setup could not scale to meet market demands.

With increasing market demands to scale fast, Mentor Media needed a single, unified platform to manage end to end integrations, improve governance, and scale consistently across regions.

With the Boomi Enterprise Platform, Mentor Media reduced system integration time from 21 months to under four months, enabling the company to deliver faster outcomes for customers and partners.

“Boomi is a game-changer for our global operations, transforming how we deliver and scale across regions,” said Rueh Herng Yap, Senior Vice President at Mentor Media. “We’re faster, more efficient, and better prepared for future growth.”

Standardising, Automating, and Scaling Integration

In addition to markedly reducing EDI system integration timelines, the Boomi platform helped Mentor Media:

Cut onboarding time by up to 50 percent for new warehouse deployments to under six months

Increase efficiency by up to 60 percent by adopting low-code tools and reusable templates

Save 20 percent of senior developer time by streamlining EDI integration

With the Boomi Enterprise Platform, Mentor Media gained full visibility across integration flows, enforced best practices, and proactively identified and addressed risks — delivering resilience and operational efficiency.

“Our partnership with Boomi aligns technology and business goals in a powerful way,” said Waikit Chong, System Development Manager at Mentor Media. “AI-powered documentation and intelligent change management tools have reduced the load on senior developers, giving us time back to focus on innovation and customer experience.”

Building a Scalable, Future-Ready Foundation with Boomi

As Mentor Media prepares for continued growth, Boomi’s AI features will help onboard users faster and reduce reliance on manual training.

Boomi’s intuitive platform also empowers less-technical users to contribute to integration efforts by shortening the learning curve to improve enterprise agility.

“Today’s supply chains demand more than integration — they require agility, intelligence, and resilience. With Boomi, Mentor Media has built a scalable and robust foundation that not only connects systems, but also empowers teams to scale operations, accelerate time to value, and confidently meet the demands of a dynamic global market,” said David Irecki, Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific and Japan at Boomi.

