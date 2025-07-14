Dealer Pay Named Official Partner and Preferred Payment Systems Vendor for NYSADA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealer Pay, a Vehlo brand and a leader in modern dealership payment solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with the New York State Automobile Dealers Association (NYSADA). Dealer Pay will serve as NYSADA’s official partner and the preferred vendor for payment systems within automotive dealerships across New York State.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for Dealer Pay,” said Julie Douglas, CEO and Founder of Dealer Pay. “Working closely with NYSADA allows us to bring state-of-the-art payment technology and unrivaled support to automotive dealers throughout New York. We are honored by NYSADA’s trust in our solutions, and together, we look forward to streamlining dealership operations and enhancing the customer experience statewide.”

Dealer Pay’s advanced technology platform sets it apart from other payments vendors. Dealer Pay goes beyond traditional payment systems by offering an integrated solution that seamlessly connects with a dealership’s DMS (Dealer Management System) and unites all departments within the dealership. This cohesive approach simplifies internal workflows, drives efficiency, and enables a more connected dealership experience for both staff and customers.

Staying ahead of evolving laws and regulations, Dealer Pay’s platform ensures that New York dealers remain compliant and never have to worry about the complexities of payment compliance. Additionally, as surcharging and dual pricing (cash discount) programs become more prevalent in the automotive space, Dealer Pay offers full transparency to consumers – clearly communicating the sale and the discounted price up front and maintaining consumer trust.

By joining forces, Dealer Pay and NYSADA are set to provide member dealerships with comprehensive, secure, and innovative payment platforms. The collaboration reflects the increasing demand for reliable, modern payment processing in the automotive sector and underscores both organizations’ commitment to driving efficiency, profitability, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

“This is an exciting development for NYSADA and our members,” said Bob Vancavage, President of NYSADA. “Dealer Pay’s expertise and dedication to the automotive industry align perfectly with our mission to provide valuable resources and proven solutions to our dealer community. We’re confident this partnership will deliver tangible benefits to our members and their customers.”

Dealer Pay’s appointment as NYSADA’s preferred vendor means dealerships will have exclusive access to integrated payment solutions, dedicated customer support, and special member programs. The partnership aims to set a new standard for payment processing across New York's automotive dealerships and support future growth opportunities for both organizations.

About Dealer Pay

Dealer Pay, driven by Vehlo, is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions tailored to automotive dealerships. Since its founding, Dealer Pay has focused on delivering secure, efficient, and user-friendly systems that streamline transactions and drive business growth. For more information, visit Dealer-Pay.com.

About NYSADA

The New York State Automobile Dealers Association (NYSADA) serves as a vital advocate and resource for franchised new car and truck dealerships across New York. With a legacy of supporting dealer interests and advancing industry best practices, NYSADA is dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation within the automotive retail sector.