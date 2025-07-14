Overwatch Imaging Awarded Phase II SBIR by the U.S. Navy

HOOD RIVER, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overwatch Imaging, a leader in automated airborne intelligence technology, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the U.S. Navy (USN) to develop and demonstrate AI-enabled, automated imagery intelligence software for electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensor platforms.

Under the two-year Phase II effort, Overwatch Imaging will deliver a solution to automate sensor control, real-time AI-based image analysis, data-reduced intelligence packaging, and seamless integration with USN mission systems. The project will provide capabilities compatible across all USN aircraft that lower operator workloads, utilize existing systems and data, increase speed of intelligence delivery, and provide real-time situational awareness to tactical and strategic leadership.

This solution will build on Overwatch Imaging’s commercially available Automated Sensor Operator (ASO) software, expanding it for USN-specific, joint, and U. S. Coast Guard mission contexts and operational environments.

The U.S. Navy published its Priority Technology Areas in a June memo with a goal of “accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies that will allow us to outpace adversaries and ensure readiness in an unpredictable world.”

The first priority listed in the memo is AI / Autonomy, which is noted as capable of “enabling decision advantage and enhancing the ability of human-machine teaming.” Specifically, the AI / Autonomy Level 1 priority is for “AI-driven solutions for real-time data analysis and automated decision-making to enhance operational effectiveness.”

This work is perfectly aligned with the Navy's technology priority as it enables seamless integration of AI / Autonomy into its existing and new imaging systems, in time to make a difference against current and emerging threats.

“This award represents an important step forward in our efforts to deliver a scalable, mission-ready solution for Naval operations facing time-critical detection challenges,” said Greg Davis, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Imaging. “By reducing reliance on human operators to perform repetitive and focus intensive EO/IR functions, this solution will accelerate the flow of actionable intelligence while freeing operators to focus on more complex situational awareness and decision-making tasks.”

This award follows a successful Phase I research effort and reinforces Overwatch Imaging’s role as a key innovator in defense-oriented autonomous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions.