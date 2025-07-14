Consensus Cloud Solutions Announces Closing of New Credit Facility

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), (the “Company”) has entered into a Credit Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with certain lenders party (the “Lenders”) and U.S. Bank National Association, as agent on July 9, 2025. Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Lenders have provided the Company with a senior secured revolving credit facility of $75.0 million and a senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility of $150.0 million (collectively, the “Credit Facility”). The final maturity of the Credit Facility will occur on July 10, 2028, subject to limited customary accelerators.

As of July 14, 2025, no amount had been drawn down on the Credit Facility. The interest rate applicable to the loans made under the Credit Facility are, at the Company’s option, equal to either a base rate or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus an applicable margin based on the total net leverage ratio (0.50%-1.25% in the case of base rate loans and 1.50%-2.25% in the case of SOFR loans. The Company expects to draw funds in the last fiscal quarter of 2025 and based on its current leverage would expect an interest rate of SOFR plus an applicable margin of 1.75%. In connection with entering into the Credit Facility, the Company’s existing senior secured revolving credit facility agented by U.S. Bank National Association (as successor-in-interest to MUFG Bank, N.A.) was retired without a balance. Further details are provided on the Form 8-K filed by Company on July 14, 2025.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ-CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry- leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.