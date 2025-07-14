-

Consensus Cloud Solutions Announces Closing of New Credit Facility

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), (the “Company”) has entered into a Credit Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with certain lenders party (the “Lenders”) and U.S. Bank National Association, as agent on July 9, 2025. Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, the Lenders have provided the Company with a senior secured revolving credit facility of $75.0 million and a senior secured delayed-draw term loan facility of $150.0 million (collectively, the “Credit Facility”). The final maturity of the Credit Facility will occur on July 10, 2028, subject to limited customary accelerators.

As of July 14, 2025, no amount had been drawn down on the Credit Facility. The interest rate applicable to the loans made under the Credit Facility are, at the Company’s option, equal to either a base rate or the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus an applicable margin based on the total net leverage ratio (0.50%-1.25% in the case of base rate loans and 1.50%-2.25% in the case of SOFR loans. The Company expects to draw funds in the last fiscal quarter of 2025 and based on its current leverage would expect an interest rate of SOFR plus an applicable margin of 1.75%. In connection with entering into the Credit Facility, the Company’s existing senior secured revolving credit facility agented by U.S. Bank National Association (as successor-in-interest to MUFG Bank, N.A.) was retired without a balance. Further details are provided on the Form 8-K filed by Company on July 14, 2025.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ-CCSI) is a global leader in digital cloud fax technology. With over 25 years of success with eFax at its core, the company has evolved to be a trusted provider of interoperability solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence and secure data exchange to transform digital information, automate critical workflows, and maximize operational efficiencies. Consensus maintains industry- leading compliance standards, making it a preferred partner for heavily regulated industries including healthcare, the public sector, financial services, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com.

Contacts

Laura Hinson
investor@consensus.com
844-211-1711
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Industry:

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

NASDAQ:CCSI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Laura Hinson
investor@consensus.com
844-211-1711
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

More News From Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Offers Free eFax Protect™ to Aid Texas Flood Victims with Secure, Mobile Faxing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, today announced that it is offering a complimentary plan of its flagship digital cloud fax solution, eFax®, to support individuals and organizations impacted by the devastating flash floods across Texas. eFax Protect™ is a HIPAA-compliant faxing service that allows users to securely send and receive faxes via the internet, directly from their comp...

Consensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q2 2025 Investor Call on August 7, 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Q2 2025 earnings call at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Revenue Officer, Johnny Hecker, and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone, will host the call to discuss Q2 2025 financial results, prov...

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2025 and Provides Q2 2025 Guidance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. “I am pleased with our start for fiscal year 2025. Our Corporate revenue growth continued its improvement, driven primarily by strong usage, improved revenue retention and new customer acquisition. Our SoHo revenue performed as expected. Our operating margins remained robust. Our strong cash flows from operations and cash balances enabled us to further red...
Back to Newsroom