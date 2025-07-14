Expro Secures Contract With Woodside Energy for Trion Deepwater Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expro (NYSE:XPRO) has been awarded a major three-year contract by Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Woodside Energy) in support of the Trion deepwater oil and gas development offshore Mexico.

Under the agreement, Expro will provide industry-leading tubular running services (TRS) and cementing services for what will be Mexico’s first deepwater oil production facility - a major milestone in the region’s energy evolution.

Woodside and Expro have a long-standing partnership, with Expro supporting well construction activities in Mexico during the exploration phase. This latest collaboration further strengthens their well-established presence in deepwater operations across the country. As part of the project, Woodside Energy will manage operations from its Tampico shore base and office, while Expro is actively establishing a new hub in the area, supporting local employment and contributing to the economic growth of the area.

The contract enables Expro to deploy its differentiated well construction technologies, designed to offer a seamless solution from top drive to target depth. Services will include TRS casing, completion and drilling support, as well as the provision of casing accessories, cement heads, and Expro’s Skyhook® system.

In addition to technical execution, Expro’s approach is aimed at optimizing well performance, driving cost-efficiencies, and enhancing operational reliability throughout the project lifecycle.

Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction said, “With our extensive track record and a reputation as a trusted provider of TRS solutions, we are proud to play a key role in this world-class development. This contract win reflects not only the strength of our technical capabilities and commercial offering but also our legacy of supporting Trion exploration wells through Frank’s TRS and VERSAFLOTM systems.

This project represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our innovative technologies on a historic deepwater development, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Woodside in Mexico.”

Trion is a greenfield development located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 km off Mexico’s coastline in the Gulf of Mexico, in water depths of around 2,500 meters. Representing the first deepwater oil production in Mexico, the project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), with first oil targeted for 2028.

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has more than 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in more than 50 countries.

