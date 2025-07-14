-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Radian Mortgage Capital Trust 2025-J3 (RMCT 2025-J3)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 65 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Radian Mortgage Capital Trust 2025-J3 (RMCT 2025-J3), which is backed by prime mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $374.0 million as of the July 1, 2025 cut-off date. The pool comprises 398 first-lien, fixed rate residential mortgage loans. The weighted average original credit score is 774, which is in line with the prime mortgage credit score range. The underlying collateral consists of both prime jumbo (76.4%) and agency-eligible (23.6%) loans.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1010372

Armine Karajyan, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1210
armine.karajyan@kbra.com

Sabrina Vuong, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-3324
sabrina.vuong@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Edward DeVito, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2319
edward.devito@kbra.com

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

