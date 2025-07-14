-

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to MTM Assurance Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to MTM Assurance Ltd. (MTM) (Barbados). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect MTM’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

MTM is a niche insurer operating out of Barbados where it provides revenue loss reinsurance for a limited number of financial services industry partners, which are primarily located in the Canadian market. AM Best’s balance sheet strength assessment of very strong is supported by the company’s risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). MTM’s capital is accreted through its retained earnings with an offset to its projected growth of modest dividends paid up to its shareholders.

The company has good liquidity with approximately one fifth of its invested assets held in cash and short-term fixed investments. However, about two thirds of investments are private loans, which elevates balance sheet asset risk. With its limited claims experience, MTM’s operating results have been robust for fiscal-year 2024 and near-term results indicate a continuation of this trend. Management maintains strong oversight of operations and has extensive knowledge of its business segment, which contributes to the company’s operating stability. In coordination with a third party, the company has developed a process for risk identification, documentation and reporting, as well as for modeling and pricing risk management.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Wayne Kaminski
Associate Director
+1 908 882 1916
wayne.kaminski@ambest.com

Bridget Maehr
Director
+1 908 882 2080
bridget.maehr@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

