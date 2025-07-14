Oceaneering Awarded Contract by Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited for ROV Services and Integrated Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) announced that its subsidiaries, Oceaneering Angola, S.A. and Oceaneering Marine Technologies Ltd. (collectively, “Oceaneering”), have been awarded a contract by Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited (“Esso”), an affiliate of ExxonMobil, for services in support of Esso’s offshore operations in Angola Block 15. The contract, which commenced on July 1, 2025, is expected to generate $80 million to $90 million in revenue over its three-year term.

This contract was re-awarded following a competitive bidding process. The scope of work includes the provision of multiple work-class ROVs, ROV tooling, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), satellite communication systems, and subsea inspection, hydrate remediation, and engineering services. These services will be deployed from Esso-supplied facilities, intervention vessels, and drilling rigs.

Subsea Robotics Senior Vice President Martin McDonald stated, “Securing this contract renewal with Esso, a key customer, through a competitive process reinforces our position as a trusted partner in Angola’s offshore energy sector. This award not only reflects our capabilities in country for subsea robotics and intervention services but also supports our continued growth in a strategically important region.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.