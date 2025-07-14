Ascot U.S. Implements Guidewire to Transform Claims IT Operations

NEW YORK & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascot U.S. and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Ascot U.S. implemented Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform to power its claims business, simplify IT operations, adapt quickly to changing market demands, and enhance the value delivered to its brokers and policyholders. Cognizant, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner and leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, led the implementation project.

“We selected Guidewire because its cloud roadmap is aligned with our business strategy, enabling us to get the timely updates that we need to progress forward,” said Ascot U.S. Chief Claims Officer Marina Barg. “The ClaimCenter implementation was one of the largest technology transformation projects undertaken by Ascot U.S. Thanks to the partnership and support we received from Guidewire and Cognizant, the project was delivered on time and under budget.”

Barg added, “We've received positive feedback from our claims staff — ClaimCenter stands out from past systems by giving us clear visibility into claims handling from multiple perspectives. Its structured workflow and accessible data have significantly boosted our productivity, speeding up claim intake and enhancing the user experience. As a result, we're able to deliver faster, more accurate service to our customers and broker partners.”

“We're excited about leveraging all of the features available on Guidewire Cloud Platform, especially when it comes to Guidewire Analytics, for our specialty lines of business now and in the future that will help us constantly be more efficient and smarter at what we do,” concluded Barg. “We’re also looking forward to integrating with the third-party, best-in-class insurtechs that comprise the Guidewire Marketplace and PartnerConnect ecosystem.”

“As a Global Premier member, we are proud to partner with Guidewire to support Ascot U.S. on their cloud transformation journey,” said Nageswar Cherukupalli, Senior Vice President and Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance and Strategic Initiatives Business Unit Leader at Cognizant. “Leveraging our deep delivery experience serving insurance companies around the world, we were able to help Ascot modernize their claims process and deliver a better claims management experience for their customers.”

Guidewire Head of Professional Services Michael Mahoney said, “We congratulate Ascot U.S. on successfully implementing ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud Platform. We are pleased that Ascot U.S. entrusted Guidewire and Cognizant to transform its claims operations and advance its mission of offering clients the utmost financial security while delivering bespoke products and world-class service - pre- and post-claims.”

Ascot U.S. also implemented Guidewire Canvas and Guidewire Explore to optimize catastrophe management and gather and curate near-real-time ClaimCenter data. The company also selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Ascot U.S.

Ascot Insurance is a leading specialty risk-assumption organization, providing a wide range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals around the world. Ascot’s insurance products are issued by insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group, each of which is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

