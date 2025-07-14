Pega Signs Five-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Reimagine Legacy Transformation

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the Enterprise Transformation Company™, today announced it has signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The collaboration will empower clients to harness the power of Pega products with AWS advanced generative AI services. This includes leveraging Amazon Bedrock and AWS Transform with Pega Blueprint™ to accelerate legacy modernization projects, freeing enterprises from time-consuming and resource-draining technical debt and opening the door for agentic automation across enterprise workflows.

A recent Pega survey indicates technical debt continues to hold back organizations that increasingly struggle to deliver the digital-first experiences their customers expect. The survey, conducted with research firm Savanta, found that more than two-thirds (68%) of IT decision makers in global enterprises say outdated legacy systems and applications are preventing them from embracing innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and automation.

Under this new agreement, Pega and AWS will leverage AWS Transform, which uses agentic AI workflows to automate the full modernization lifecycle, and Pega Blueprint, a cloud-based application that leverages AI agents to accelerate the design and development of Pega-powered workflow applications. Together, this AI-based approach helps clients accelerate their journey to the cloud faster and more efficiently without disrupting critical business functions. This allows them to rethink and replace legacy systems and rapidly deploy the power of predictable AI, agents, and automation to more effectively engage customers, deliver service, and run their operations.

Pega will also integrate Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service, as the primary generative AI foundation powering Pega Blueprint and Pega PlatformTM, an AI decisioning and workflow automation platform used for building enterprise software solutions. Now powered with Amazon Bedrock, clients can securely leverage generative AI large language models (LLMs) from companies including Anthropic, Amazon, Cohere, Meta, and more. With Amazon Bedrock enterprise-grade security controls and governance capabilities, Pega clients can confidently use the power of Amazon Bedrock across the entire app development lifecycle – from requirements analysis to initial workflow design to continual refinement.

The agreement affirms Pega’s commitment to selling in AWS Marketplace as the preferred transaction mechanism for Pega-as-a-Service, helping to further reduce the time between contract and innovation for clients, while also providing clients with access to financial benefits in AWS Marketplace. Furthermore, this collaboration enables Pega to offer comprehensive migration services and tools that guide on-premises clients through a seamless transition to Pega-as-a-Service.

Quotes and Commentary

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, we’re taking another major step in empowering organizations to use generative AI to accelerate their legacy application transformation initiatives,” said John Higgins, chief of client and partner success, Pega. “It’s no longer enough to keep applying incremental changes to legacy systems in the AI era. Clients want to drive strategic business process changes to capture the AI-driven productivity improvements – eliminating technical debt and enabling dynamic and intelligent workflows are significant value drivers for organizations seeking to embrace AI to drive business agility. And that’s where we come in. Partners can now differentiate their services by infusing their IP and best practices into Pega Blueprint to transform legacy applications.”

“As a long-standing customer of both Pega and AWS, this timing couldn’t be better,” said Manas Kumar Sarkar, vice president enterprise application integration services, Infosys. “This agreement streamlines the path to integrate the power of Pega Platform and Pega Blueprint into Infosys Cobalt, our industry leading cloud offering built on AWS. We’re excited about the value this brings to Infosys as well as to the industry.”

“Generative AI is not only revolutionizing what customers can build in the cloud, but with services like AWS Transform, it's fundamentally changing how quickly and seamlessly they can get to the cloud in the first place," said Chris Grusz, managing director, technology partners, at AWS. “Our strategic collaboration with Pega combines AWS AI-powered modernization capabilities with Pega's expertise in enterprise workflow transformation, providing customers with powerful tools to escape technical debt without disrupting critical business operations."

About Pegasystems

Pega is The Enterprise Transformation Company that helps organizations Build for Change® with enterprise AI decisioning and workflow automation. Many of the world’s most influential businesses rely on our platform to solve their most pressing challenges, from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we’ve built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today’s customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com

